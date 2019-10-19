As the season is upon us, I decided to research the term witch hunt.
The term is fast becoming more prevalent than my good friend of childhood the snipe hunt
One could argue that witches have become more common than they used to be.
Indeed, we have more witch hunts than we know what to do with. I do not know how popular snipe hunts are these days but kids will be kids. Witch hunts appear every day in every form. I think witches are getting a bum rap.
Witches appear to haunt the White House, the State Department and the Attorney General’s Office on the federal level. I have heard no such claims coming out of the Wisconsin State Capitol, though.
This leads me to the question does a snipe hunt resemble a witch hunt? If I have my research right, snipe hunts take place on moonless nights; the victims are provided burlap bags with which to catch the snipes.
The other kids who are in on the gig make bird calls, throw rocks in the bushes and cry out “snipe” to make the victims believe there are actually birds in the area.
A witch hunt, on the other hand, did exist and in some cultures still does.
In the United States, the classical period of witch hunting was the Salem Witch Trials. They were trials held of people accused of witchcraft in Massachusetts between February 1692 and May 1693. More than 200 people were accused. Nineteen were found guilty and executed by hanging or in a couple of cases being crushed by stones. That cannot be confused as snipe hunting.
You have free articles remaining.
America has had its share of other kinds of witch trails.
From the anti-German sentiment of the First World War, to the Palmer Raids against people who wanted fair wages, shorter work days, a 40-hour work week — yup, lock them up.
We had them during World War II, when we sent Japanese to internment camps. Of course from Wisconsin, the most famous witch hunter of all, Sen. Joseph McCarthy, from 1947 to 1956.
Be it snipe hunts or witch hunts, the result it the same. Nothing is found and someone is left holding an empty bag looking foolish. When the truth gets out that people were hurt, we promise to do better next time, yet we don’t.
There is something deep within us that refuses to die. Be it a prejudice against spinster women, old men mumbling in the dark or the simple fear of someone who is not like us. No matter how sophisticated our knowledge is or how deeply our scientific beliefs are held we cannot shake fearing things that go bump in the night.
Witch Hunting is simply defined as “ a search for and subsequent persecution of a supposed witch.” Or “a campaign directed against a person or group holding unorthodox or unpopular views.”
However if you don’t want to be accused of being a witch it is better not to practice witch craft in the public square or getting on the phone with a foreign head of state. Such things may lead to misunderstandings. There is a difference between hunting witches and hunting for evil. Evil can be harder to find for is masquerades as many things.
We all acknowledge that evil exists. Remember The Wicked Witch of the East who had the house dropped on her. The Wicked Witch of the West melted. The Wicked Witch of the North sent Dorothy back to Kansas. We never did hear from the Good Witch of the South, did we? Sorting out good witches from evil witches can be time consuming. That leads to the old saying which witch is which.
In about 1632, before the Salem Witch trials began, a supposed witch was brought before William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania. He asked “Art though a witch? Hast thou ridden through the air on a broomstick?” When the accused woman replied “Yes” it dumbfounded the jury and the crowd in the courtroom. “Well, I see no law against it” he said. He then recommended that the case be dismissed, it was and the “witch” was set free.
William Penn. A man for all seasons. Our current situation? We will see.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.