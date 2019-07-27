These hot, sultry days are the dog days of summer. They are connected with heat, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs and bad luck. They are taken to be the hottest, most uncomfortable part of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. They can run from July 19 to Aug. 20. So to celebrate the dog days, a few random observations.
I am one who thinks the new improvements in Wisconsin’s drunken-driving laws are not improvements. Putting a first-time offender before a judge in a public shaming attempt will not feed the bulldog. Maybe putting someone in prison for five years for vehicular homicide may work but even then I have my doubts. Also a joke is the new law that allows for places with Class B liquor licenses to sell unlimited liters of hard alcohol. Wisconsin should just admit that we have a beer and booze problem and hope the states around us will hold an intervention.
Lately the Herald and other area papers stories have published stories about the frac-sand industry. In Wisconsin, sales of sand are down and sand mines and plants are closing or working at reduced capacity. Indeed one company, Superior Silica Sands, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in federal court.
Officials in Chippewa County are working to find out how the bankruptcy might impact plans to reclaim idled sand mines. It appears again in our area of the world we did not heed history. Just as all the white pines were cut down, will frac sand go the same way? According to the 1890 U.S. census, more than 55,000 men worked in Wisconsin’s logging industry, In the winter of 1892, more than 450 logging camps were active in Wisconsin. By 1910, logging was done.
Frac sand may or may not be the new lumber industry. The promise of jobs is indeed luring but even sand is a limited resource and the jobs that are based on that industry may be limited too. Chippewa Falls and Hallie have gone through the busts of the lumber industry, the computer industry and now maybe the sand industry. Perhaps it is time to look long term instead of looking always at the brass ring of the carousel. Jobs based on a depletable natural resource are not jobs that will last.
A recent statement by the Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature gave me a smile. Assembly Leader Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the media that if Gov. Tomy Evers vetoed the entire state budget, the Legislature would not return until October. Now that the budget is concluded, I believe they should not return until January 2020 when they will adjourn in March to run for re-election. I think Wisconsin would work very well with a part-time Legislature meeting for nine months every 2 years.
The old saying about corn “knee high by the 4th of July was true in my corner of Hallie. I walked across the road into the cornfield and the corn came up to the top of my knee. What that holds for the future crop, only time will tell.
Also regarding dairy farms it appears the law of supply and demand is working. There is more milk than demand so dairy farmers are having trouble. More milk means less money; it is like a circular firing squad. We all wish our area dairy farmers well, but it appears outside forces are holding them back.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair seemed to be a big success and it was good to see people turn out. It truly was July fair weather and I am sure that a lot of people thought back to their time as kids. We forget about the fair for 360 days a year but when it returns we are all glad to see it. Volunteers play a huge part in the success of the fair so a tip of the hat to all of them.
Almost no one I know has complained about the heat, so powerful is the Ghost Of Wisconsin Winter. We are going into the last month of summer, so let’s get to it and enjoy it before once again we are back at our daily routines. Autumn is beckoning.
