The slow time of the year is upon us and it has been hot and humid the last few weeks.
Labor Day Weekend is upon us and planning for the last official holiday of the summer is being finalized. There is no turning back for the season approaching, but that certainly does not mean summer is over.
Wheaton Fired Up Days was held during the weekend of Aug. 11. The event has grown over the past few years to include live music, good food, a bucket brigade contest and fireworks. It is a fundraiser for Wheaton Station 2 of the Chippewa Fire District as well as folks to get to know the town of Wheaton. Plan on attending next year if you can.
Having your workplace at home appears to be growing in the Chippewa County. Local towns are being asked to review a range of proposals. It appears that everything is on the table; including cutlery making to auto repair and welding. Some things such as any auto repair, storage of fireworks, welding or use of hazardous materials requires a permit from your local fire department and perhaps yearly fire inspections. You may want to check things out before your proceed. Your local fire department will be happy to help.
Hallie Peace Park and Downtown Chippewa Falls Riverfront Park appear to have several things in common. I have been watching Hallie Peace Park being redone and I must say it appears that several design components from Riverfront Park are being incorporated into the Lake Hallie Park. Nothing really wrong with that.
Some election news and views from the August Primary. August is a bad time for a primary but in the town of Hallie 49 percent of the voters showed up. The town of Hallie usually leads in percentage of local communities in voting. One year, we had 91 percent of the eligible voters turn out.
Some polling places were extremely warm because was held in buildings with no air conditioning. Ballots clung together as the humidity was high that day. Some municipalities ran out of ballots, which was both bad and good.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Edson Town Hall was broken into the Monday night before the election. The Town Hall is the polling place, of course. Chippewa County Sheriff’s office says a juvenile male tried to get in through the doors, broke a window and tried to start a fire inside. The polls opened a hour and a half later than normal. Municipal and county clerks do have plans for such events, so the election went on.
Speaking of elections, I saw Gov. Scott Walker’s Campaign Bus pull into a local sport shop in Lake Hallie Aug. 12. He got out along with several state troopers and walked into the sport shop. I have mentioned before elected officials should campaign out in the open, in a public place where everyone can see them and hear what they have to say. Staying on private property where people can be removed or kept out is not democracy. Plus, I am paying the overtime for the state troopers.
Samantha Stetzer, a reporter with the Chippewa Herald, has left to go into the “private sector”. Sarah is a cousin of now retired Rod Stetzer, also a former reporter for the Herald. I was sorry to see Samantha leave. I enjoyed her writing and her sense of humor when I talked to her. We all wish her well as she moves to Boise, Idaho.
Red sunsets have been common the last few weeks. The sun goes down in a blaze of crimson and fire. If you are up early enough in the morning, you can see the haze before it burns off. The sunsets and haze are our local reminders of the fires out west and in Canada. They are our legacy of a summer of flames.
Our little maple tree is forecaster of seasons. It gets leaves ahead of all other trees in the spring and now starting to have a few red leaves. I guess I know what is ahead.
