John Andersen: :Supporting our collective history

I hope your holiday season was the very best it could be. We struggled once again through a COVID holiday. I can only hope we can get our act together to stay safe and be well. Please get vaccinated. If not for yourself do it for others.

Over the holidays I received two requests for donations. The first reached out of the past to tap me on the shoulder. The second was unknown to me as I simply do not often go there but the request is genuine.

I went to Trees For Tomorrow during my high school years. What I learned there has stayed with me all of my life. Trees For Tomorrow began 1944 at an old Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp near Eagle River, Wisconsin. From the Trees For Tomorrow website, “Nine executives of the pulp and paper industry got together in 1943 to restore the north woods to its forested glory, being able to support their industries with a renewable resource, and provide recreational and educational opportunities to both residents and visitors.”

In the communities of Chippewa County lumber was the driver of the economic train. But man being man by the time all the lumber was cut most of northern Wisconsin was a wasteland. Again from the website, “In the early years, Trees For Tomorrow focused on landowner assistance, and distribution of tree seedlings that would re-forest the cut-over north woods. By the 1950’s, Trees For Tomorrow’s founders distributed 23,000,000 seedlings. The equivalent of approximately 25,000 contiguous acres of new forest land in northern Wisconsin. But, there was always an eye toward education.”

I and countless kids benefited from the educational part of Trees For Tomorrow. Forestry was taught and its impact on the rivers of Wisconsin and their watersheds. Instruction focused on ecology and the diversity of wildlife in Wisconsin. Added to the curriculum was the relationship of predator and prey.

I became a member of the Marshfield Senior High School Forest club and went on to teach kids the things I was taught. So a donation to Trees For Tomorrow was an easy decision to make.

A more complex request was to donate to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. That donation would assist in replacing the Red Show/Coliseum Barn also known as the old Red Barn. Due to structural concerns the barn was demolished as it had become unsafe. The barn was 130 years old.

I am from Marshfield which has the “World’s Largest Round Barn” located at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. It was built in 1916 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. I grew up going to the fair as a kid and can’t count the number of times I was in that barn or worked on it.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Barn Replacement Project is asking for help to replace the old Red Barn with a modern facility consisting of five structures. The brochure shows buildings for restrooms, showers, a concession stand, a meeting room with a safe room and a storage area. The barns themselves include two cattle barns, a show arena and an animal barn. The new facilities will cost an estimated $5.2 million hopefully being raised during 2022 and 2023.

I reviewed nine years of financial records online and found over those years that some were very profitable; others the fair barely broke even. I relate that to farming. You have great years and bust years just like farming. The fair is very much a creature of nature.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair dates to 1897. It was created when the State of Wisconsin recognized the problems northern Wisconsin citizens had getting to the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. In Marshfield the Central Wisconsin State Fair dates to 1905.

The fairs are part of our collective history and memories. With the new year my family, like yours, will be reviewing our donations to the people and organizations we support.

People of my generation are starting to look back at the “good old days.” If we want our kids or grandkids to look back on their “good old days” we must ensure those memories. I believe that a contribution to the Barn Replacement Project is in order. Please support it.

