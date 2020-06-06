John Andersen: Take a drive into Hallie's history

As you hit 152nd Street, you notice that the swamp has dried out and that there is farm land on both sides of the road.

As you remember from your science classes that process is called succession, where slowly swamps become fields and the growth on the land turns into alders and thickets with stands of poplar and birch trees. This type of geography continues until you cross over Hwy. 29 on the overpass.

As you arrive at 145th Street (Buttenhoff Road), you notice on the north side of the road a whole subdivision being developed. That area was part of the Buttenhoff Farm and it was low. The water table there is high so it is good to see the developer bringing in fill to elevate the houses. At one time, Landmark Christian Church was going to be built at that intersection but it did not work out.

Moving farther west you can see how the village of Lake Hallie has grown. Some of the houses are typical but one looks like an old one-room school house and it is. The school was called Oak Grove School and it was a school until 1965.

As we reach 130th Street (Aebly Road), you notice the Prairie View Cemetery on the north side of the road. The cemetery has been there since 1860.