John Andersen: Take a drive into Hallie's history

Fortieth Avenue is the only road in Hallie that runs from the Chippewa River into the town of Lafayette in one straight shot.
In the past, it was known as Pederson Road. Then the county went to a uniform grid addressing system, and the roads and streets became numbers. I never fully embraced the change as I prefer names not numbers. Driving down 40th Avenue gives a perspective to the Hallie area that is unique.
For our purposes we will go east to west. So to begin at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 160th Street. That intersection has been the result of numerous crashes during the years with some fatalities. There is a three-way stop there now and that has helped somewhat. It could have been a four-way stop but the village of Lake Hallie did not approve it.
Continuing west, you notice that on both sides of the road there is a swamp.
Some people dump furniture, TV sets and garbage there, but most of the time it is pretty pristine.
The swamp is the home of beaver, muskrat, bears, eagles, fox and deer. It is home to the Pheasants Forever program and if you head north, the swamp ties into the Kemper’s Woods Wildlife Sanctuary and Park. That area lies between 40th and 50th avenues.
Moving on, you pass the former site of the Cherrier Brothers Farm. That land was purchased by Pheasants Forever and continues across both sides of 40th Avenue. Years ago, the Chippewa Fire District had a barn fire at the farm.
As you hit 152nd Street, you notice that the swamp has dried out and that there is farm land on both sides of the road.
As you remember from your science classes that process is called succession, where slowly swamps become fields and the growth on the land turns into alders and thickets with stands of poplar and birch trees. This type of geography continues until you cross over Hwy. 29 on the overpass.
As you arrive at 145th Street (Buttenhoff Road), you notice on the north side of the road a whole subdivision being developed. That area was part of the Buttenhoff Farm and it was low. The water table there is high so it is good to see the developer bringing in fill to elevate the houses. At one time, Landmark Christian Church was going to be built at that intersection but it did not work out.
Moving farther west you can see how the village of Lake Hallie has grown. Some of the houses are typical but one looks like an old one-room school house and it is. The school was called Oak Grove School and it was a school until 1965.
As we reach 130th Street (Aebly Road), you notice the Prairie View Cemetery on the north side of the road. The cemetery has been there since 1860.
Across from the cemetery are the tank farms. It has been rumored that the town of Hallie received as royalty from the tank farms for allowing them to operate there. Unfortunately, that is not true.
Now crossing Hwy. 124 (Old Hwy. 53) you come to the railroad tracks and the new bike path. Trains have been a part of Hallie’s past since the 1870s. Currently the tracks are the Union Pacific’s that run sand trains.
Continuing on we come to an Xcel Energy substation, and just before Senn Blacktop bee keepers are establishing hives. Senn Blacktop has been around for more than 60 years. In April when the plant fires up, I know that spring is here.
Passing over Hwy. 53 we encounter residential neighborhoods with 120 acres or so on the south side of the road to remind us that farming is still part of the Hallie area. The Pecks plant something every year. This year I believe it is soybeans.
We pass 117th Street (Thronson Road), the site of the old Thronson School, and to the north are the Hallie Ball Fields.
Officially 40th Avenue ends at 110th Street. But if you continue on you can follow it down to the Chippewa River at the Hwy. 29 bridge. Not a bad drive; and some of the history of Hallie is visible all along 40th Avenue.
