John Andersen: Tavern League donation lifts county fire departments

On June 26, 2020, the County Fire Chief’s Association lost the Catbirds seat. Get ready and see if you can follow me. AFFF contains PFAS which according to the Wisconsin DNR are: “are a large group of human-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the 1950s. PFAS have been used specifically in some synthetic Class B firefighting foams, including aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF)”. In short AFFF with PFAS causes cancer.

Reacting to that the Wisconsin State Legislature passed 2019 ACT 101 which became effective September 1, 2020. This new law prohibits the use of Class B and Class A/B firefighting foams that contain intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), except in two situations using it on a fire and using it for testing. Plus any fire department that uses it had to report its use immediately to the DNR. In short fire departments using AFFF could contaminate ground water and cause cancer in its members. Not a good deal.

The Chippewa County Fire Chiefs were responsible for enough AFFF foam to be a serious health threat to its firefighters and a now well documented threat to surface and ground water in the State of Wisconsin. Funding for the Chippewa Fire Chiefs Association has always been very tight. The dues are $100 a year. While discussing this quandary enter the Chippewa County Tavern League.