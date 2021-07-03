John Andersen: Teach history, civics in school

Even today we are in the middle of a battle on teaching something called Critical Race Theory or CRT. CRT is a long time academic concept that says the United States, due to its long history of racial problems, racism runs through our society in the criminal justice system, housing, medical care and transportation. Some politicians want such a theory stopped in its tracks and are passing laws to insure that it will not be taught in schools across the nation.

We need to respect our founding fathers. Yet they were people too. They were not handed, like Moses, a set of stone tablets engraved with our founding principles. They were men and politicians. Who else could come up with a theory that Blacks who were slaves counted as 3/5 of a white person except a politician seeking political compromise?

One thing can be said about our founding fathers; they were the elite of our American society and class system. They were the landed gentry. The story goes a lady asked Dr. Franklin “what have we got a republic or a monarchy.” A republic, replied the Doctor, if you can keep it. So how do we keep it?