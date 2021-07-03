John Andersen: Teach history, civics in school

On September 15, 1981, Simon & Garfunkel sang this in New York City’s Central Park: “We come on a ship we call the Mayflower, We come on a ship that sailed the moon, We come at the age’s most uncertain hour And sing the American tune.” On this July 4th Weekend I think we can acknowledge we each sing a different American Tune.
Some sing “God Bless America,” some sing “Dixie,” some sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” some sing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” and many don’t sing at all. We look back through the mists to capture what our country was found upon. Some say the Judeo-Christian philosophy. Other quote John Adams “ “As the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion,” We are unique to the world in most of recorded history.
As a people we do not understand our history. I give you the current philosophy of the 3 Percenter, an anti-government militia group that was created in 2008. The their philosophy is that a small number of dedicated “patriots” are protecting Americans from government tyranny, just as the patriots of the American Revolution protected early Americans from British tyranny. The Three Percenter philosophy is based on a bogus historical claim that only three percent of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British.
The fact is that about 376,000 Americans fought the British (US Battlefield Commission) of out a population of 2.5 million or 15%. Going further Historian Robert Calhoon said the consensus of historians is that between 40% and 45% of the white population in the Thirteen Colonies supported the Patriots’ cause, between 15% and 20% supported the Loyalists, and the remainder were neutral. I believe the 3% figure is nonsense.
Even today we are in the middle of a battle on teaching something called Critical Race Theory or CRT. CRT is a long time academic concept that says the United States, due to its long history of racial problems, racism runs through our society in the criminal justice system, housing, medical care and transportation. Some politicians want such a theory stopped in its tracks and are passing laws to insure that it will not be taught in schools across the nation.
We need to respect our founding fathers. Yet they were people too. They were not handed, like Moses, a set of stone tablets engraved with our founding principles. They were men and politicians. Who else could come up with a theory that Blacks who were slaves counted as 3/5 of a white person except a politician seeking political compromise?
One thing can be said about our founding fathers; they were the elite of our American society and class system. They were the landed gentry. The story goes a lady asked Dr. Franklin “what have we got a republic or a monarchy.” A republic, replied the Doctor, if you can keep it. So how do we keep it?
We keep it by being informed citizens. We realize that our nation has made plenty of mistakes. We teach the history of the United States, warts and all. We realize that we are and have been a prejudiced nation. We have discriminated against all kinds of people because of their race, gender, sexuality and religion. We don’t hide our heads under the sand or pull blankets over our heads. We actively engage people on our shortcomings and try to improve our country.
We need once again to teach history, civics and critical thinking to our kids at school. In short it is like teaching your kids about sex. If we don’t do it then someone else will. I would rather have my kids learn about the United States at school instead of online at a class taught by Q Anon.
As Abraham Lincoln said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Happy Independence Day to you. We have earned our Republic, let’s do our best to keep it.