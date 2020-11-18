John Andersen: Thankful on this Thanksgiving

I have a picture of a church that is currently serving as a screen saver on my computer. The church is close to Spring Valley, Wisconsin. It is a simple building made out of wood. The church is white and is well maintained. The steeple is about 60 feet high and sits atop a square base that serves as a cloak room of perhaps a waiting room off the main sanctuary where the minister enters. To the East of the church sits the cemetery where parishioners are buried. The dates on the tombstones go back to the 1860’s.
In the picture the church is illuminated by the setting sun and further back there are rows and rows of changing trees: the red on Maples, the yellows of Ash, the browns and russet reds of the Oak trees. The picture could have been taken in the 1920’s. The picture of the church lends itself to thoughts of Thanksgiving and a simpler life of long ago.
If we listen hard we came probably hear the Thanksgiving songs like “We Gather together,” “For the beauty of the Earth,” “Come thou fount of every blessing” or the non-church song “Over the river and through the woods.” But this is not a simpler time, nor will we be gathering or perhaps seeing Grandma. Plenty of tough choices will need to be made this year. I am sure that we can all agree that 2020 has been the armpit of the universe.
The easiest Thanksgiving will be the ones we remember from the past. Thanksgiving was my Dad’s favorite holiday. He felt that the day did not require the preparation like Christmas, the solemnity of Easter or the forced gaiety of New Year’s Eve. He worked hard leaving the house at 6:30 a.m. and getting home at 5:15 or 5:30 p.m. He would often work Saturday mornings until noon, and Thanksgiving was a day off in the middle of the week and he welcomed it.
Growing up we hosted Thanksgiving for the family and unlike many families we did not eat until 6:30 pm. The grownups had their cocktail hour and we kids were left to our own devices. We planned our Christmas lists and enjoyed the fact there would be not school on Friday. The only bad part of Thanksgiving is that we had on our Sunday best and could not run around outdoors.
Unlike today the Friday after Thanksgiving began the Christmas Countdown or the famous little corner of the newspaper that contained the words “28 shopping days until Christmas” in a little black box. The stores opened at 9:00 and stayed open until 9:00pm on Friday night. All stores were closed on Sunday except the gas stations and taverns that could only open after noon.
My grown up Thanksgiving this year in Lake Hallie will be quite different. Our kids will not be coming home. Our oldest will be working in Los Angeles for the news does not stop. Our youngest daughter will be working in Toronto, as Thanksgiving in Canada is celebrated on the second Monday in October.
We will not travel anywhere for Thanksgiving. We will not see my Mother In Law. She is in an assisted living center in Stanley and they do not admit visitors. I will not need to concern myself with any “Crazy Uncle Charlie” types that don’t believe the election is over.
For once it appears that these stores will be closed for Thanksgiving: Menards, Scheels, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Office Depot, Walmart, Farm and Fleet and Fleet and Farm. That is for the better.
I would suggest to you to follow this simple advice from several folks who know everything for this Thanksgiving. Keep what traditions you can. Call, video chat, Facetime or use whatever means you chose to reach out to absent loved ones. Do have a special meal. If you have hated turkey forever move on to salmon, like they do in the Northwest. Watch football games and have a beer if that is what you do.
We all have things to be thankful for this year. From my family in Lake Hallie, Toronto, Los Angeles, Stanley and Marshfield a Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
