John Andersen: Thankful on this Thanksgiving

I have a picture of a church that is currently serving as a screen saver on my computer. The church is close to Spring Valley, Wisconsin. It is a simple building made out of wood. The church is white and is well maintained. The steeple is about 60 feet high and sits atop a square base that serves as a cloak room of perhaps a waiting room off the main sanctuary where the minister enters. To the East of the church sits the cemetery where parishioners are buried. The dates on the tombstones go back to the 1860’s.

In the picture the church is illuminated by the setting sun and further back there are rows and rows of changing trees: the red on Maples, the yellows of Ash, the browns and russet reds of the Oak trees. The picture could have been taken in the 1920’s. The picture of the church lends itself to thoughts of Thanksgiving and a simpler life of long ago.

If we listen hard we came probably hear the Thanksgiving songs like “We Gather together,” “For the beauty of the Earth,” “Come thou fount of every blessing” or the non-church song “Over the river and through the woods.” But this is not a simpler time, nor will we be gathering or perhaps seeing Grandma. Plenty of tough choices will need to be made this year. I am sure that we can all agree that 2020 has been the armpit of the universe.