On Commercial Avenue in Lake Hallie there is a sign.
The sign says “Homeless — On a solo mission for Christ — John 3:16.”
Underneath that sign there is a young man perhaps in his late 20s or early 30s. He and the sign are out in the heat, the cold. sometimes in the rain, often in the snow. The mission has continued for perhaps a year.
One day, to my surprise, I found myself in the same checkout line as he at Kwik Trip.
His clothes, which are usually an olive drab, were clean and well kept. He had two cans of an energy drink, some e-cigarettes, a couple of fast-food items. He was clean shaven and well groomed. He paid in cash and left the store. This put me in a quandary.
As I left the store, he had taken his usual position across the Kwik Trip on Commercial Boulevard.
If he wished money from me I would have to cross the street, pull a U Turn then come up alongside him to give him some money for his mission.
Long story short I did not do it. I have not done it in the past and I am slow to change my ways.
This man earns a very hard dollar. The weather influences his daily mission and the weather is not a kind master. Between the heat and the cold, light and darkness, his is a difficult row to hoe.
It would appear that it would be easier to take a daily job and perhaps donate some of his money to further the mission of Christ. Perhaps that would make his mission too easy. It is hard for me to tell.
For those of you who have been away from your Bible, John 3:16 reads: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
If I had a sign and was on a mission for Christ, I might prefer this from Matthew 19:24 “Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”
Sometimes fear is a better seller than encouragement. I would never make a good sales person.
People escape us all the time. We are simply too busy with our own day-to-day struggles to be intimately involved with the lives of others. Or as author Norman Maclean would write we simply, do not know what is needed. During the past year, tragedy has impacted the village of Lake Hallie on many levels.
Rarely a day goes by that social media or the local media do not have a story of someone needing our help. We want to do what is right but it is becoming harder to determine what right really is.
My experience is that if you contribute to a charity or other social welfare organization, you are inundated with emails or letters asking for even more help, usually in the form of money. It gives pause.
Even our best intentions are prayed on.
Renelle Laffe, who founded Hope in the Valley, a nonprofit in Eau Claire, has been charged with stealing up to $100,000 from the group. Hope in the Valley was a nonprofit cancer advocacy organization. According to the criminal complaint, she used funds from Hope in the Valley for personal financial gain. Leffe’s actions put a lot of charities under the microscope and good charities at risk.
This is probably the question for us. “When I give food to the poor, they call me a saint. When I ask why the poor have no food, they call me a communist.”
I am neither saint nor community, but the question from Helder Camara, Catholic archbishop, is a good one.
We Americans believe that people must pull themselves up by their bootstraps, but what if people have no boots? Until I can answer that question, the person on a solo mission for Christ will have to fly solo.
