John Andersen: The ratings are in on spring election

I sincerely hope you had a good Easter and were able to reach out to your extended family members and bring them some peace during this season.
Holy Week was a struggle but we persevered. Hopefully next year will be different.
There are some things about the election I would like to discuss. I have decided to use the format of a food, book or movie critic in your local newspaper. I have settled on a one to five star rating. One star being awful five stars being excellent and beyond expectations. So to begin.
Chippewa County Clerk’s office, municipal clerks, chief election inspectors and poll workers during a week of constantly changing times, dates, procedures, processes and for the ability to “improvise, adapt and overcome” — a full 5 stars
- . Nothing would have happened without you.
- The Wisconsin Election Commission. For your ability to confuse, send conflicting messages, send emergency alerts at 10:50 p.m. the night before the election. For your ability to try and attempt to make sense of chaos —
3 stars. For the very fact that you exist the way you do — 0 stars
- . Return the nonpolitical judges and cast into the outer darkness political appointees.
- The absentee ballot process. For your ability to be stretched beyond belief, for your ability to perform in such a way that you never were asked to do and your ongoing computer tracking of absentee ballots and the people who worked with that system —
a solid 4 stars
- .
- My friends in the Republican Party —
0 stars
- because they know that with a few simple tweaks and some added attention that voting by mail is fast becoming a reality. A new birth of freedom is upon us. You will know how possible this is because my friends in the Republican Party will attempt to kill it.
- The process of electing justices in Wisconsin. This, too, I must give a
solid 4 stars
- . This election proved that how justices are elected in Wisconsin is as nonpartisan as a red MAGA hat. It is time to put this turkey in the oven and turn up the heat. Move the elections for state Supreme Court (indeed all judicial races in Wisconsin) to November where we can slap a brand on these folks and let them dance and sing under the political party they belong to.
- The people’s understanding of what the Wisconsin Supreme Court does —
1 star
- . The Wisconsin Supreme Court usually handles business disputes, land disputes and is supposed to interpret the Wisconsin Constitution. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rarely hears criminal cases and then only to review them on appeal. The Supreme Court is not hard or soft on crime — it is nonexistent on crime.
- Gov. Tony Evers, for your attempt to keep Wisconsin citizens safe during Wisconsin’s first pandemic since the 1918 —
2 stars
- . Too little too late, governor. Sometimes you just have to put the hammer down and see where things go. More forceful and direct leadership earlier would have certainly helped. You tried, but you just couldn’t do it.
- To the Republicans in the Legislature —
0 stars
- . Robin Vos showing up to work the polls in a Haz-Mat outfit was pure first class. My poll workers could never dress that well. When a politician tells you it is perfectly safe to vote while they are wearing personal protection equipment that medical staff usually wea,r you know that there is a fundamental disconnect between that person and reality. The one irony you must all remember is that the legislators, the justices and everyone involved who sent Wisconsin voters to the polls remained separated by miles and miles of each other. They had social distancing at its finest. They could phone it in and did.
- To the voters of Wisconsin —
5 stars. You did your duty and came out to vote in many communities. In some communities your courage was greater than in others. The little town of Hallie had a 75 percent voter turnout achieved by absentee ballot and in person voting. I”ll give 6 stars for them and my election crew. You guys are great and I thank you for it.
