John Andersen: The ratings are in on spring election

I sincerely hope you had a good Easter and were able to reach out to your extended family members and bring them some peace during this season.

Holy Week was a struggle but we persevered. Hopefully next year will be different.

There are some things about the election I would like to discuss. I have decided to use the format of a food, book or movie critic in your local newspaper. I have settled on a one to five star rating. One star being awful five stars being excellent and beyond expectations. So to begin.

Chippewa County Clerk’s office, municipal clerks, chief election inspectors and poll workers during a week of constantly changing times, dates, procedures, processes and for the ability to “improvise, adapt and overcome” — a full 5 stars

. Nothing would have happened without you.

The Wisconsin Election Commission. For your ability to confuse, send conflicting messages, send emergency alerts at 10:50 p.m. the night before the election. For your ability to try and attempt to make sense of chaos —

3 stars. For the very fact that you exist the way you do — 0 stars