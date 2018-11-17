The journalism world lost a legend recently. Former UW-Eau Claire professor Henry Lippold passed away at age 89. I never had him for any classes but my daughter Keva did so I will let her speak about Henry for a minute:
“I was lucky enough to be in Henry’s last broadcast writing class before he retired and the lessons he taught me were invaluable, things I’ve carried with me through 18 years in news. I’ll never forget him jumping on a desk to demonstrate the difference between ‘over’ and ‘more than!’ But more important than that, he emphasized the devotion to truth, to accuracy, and that our jobs as reporters were never really done. He taught us about being the voice for our community and how the story was not about us but about those who shared their stories. I remember going over my radio scripts with him beat by beat, how he questioned everything, how he pushed us all to be better. When he praised our work, you knew you deserved it. I won two awards for a politics piece I produced for him and don’t think I’ve been prouder since.
“One of my favorite ‘Henry’ stories will always be how he told people how to pronounce my name. A news director from a bigger market was visiting and Henry introduced me to him like so: ‘This is Miss Andersen! Her name is Keva! As in ‘I live in a cave ... ahhhhhh!’ And here I was trying to be all professional and adult at age 19 and got the giggles because of that intro. But that was Henry, and we loved him for it. He was such a bright light.
“I fell out of touch with him over several moves and he had so many students who adored him I’m not sure how well he’d remember me, but I do think he’d get a kick out of seeing me typing this from the newsroom of NBC in Los Angeles. That’s quite the leap from our small town Wisconsin college. My heart goes out to his family, and his dear wife Judy who he always called his ‘Sweet Babboo.’ Rest well, Henry. We’ll miss you.”
I am not a journalist by training. I like to write because I had my own Henry Lippold. Her name was Helen Murphy, a ninth-grade English teacher. At the end of the day we all have someone who has influenced our life and our passions. We are what we are because of them.
If you are concerned about fake news or fake media I ask you to consider two things. First of all reporters are like you and your job. They work hard, they must have a quality product and that product must be available for the public to consume. That work is no less important than your job or greater than your job. Second, if you ever find a post online, a piece of electronic or print media that seems too good to be true, then it probably is not true. It is fake news.
The first amendment to the U.S. Constitution says, in part: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” Our founding fathers got it right. They knew what they were up against. Washington, Jefferson, Adams and Hamilton were all libeled in the press. Libel is to put something in writing and publish it. Our current heated passions and remarks will fade in time. Like a high school yearbook we will look back and say “Were we like that?” The answer will be yes, we were.
In this time and place in our lives we need people who are willing to step up to the plate and give us facts. Those people are journalists of the media both electronic and print. As they say, Henry Lippold has left the building. Henry Lippold treated journalism as an art; and to paraphrase Norman MacLean, the author, “all good things ... come by grace and grace comes by art and art does not come easy.”
Thanks Henry. You will be missed.
