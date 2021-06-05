John Andersen: Then and nows of aging

Today I hit the biblical three score and ten. When I was younger such an age was inconceivable. Indeed I never thought about the Paul Simon lyric in Old Friends “how terribly strange to be 70” but here it is. I am not planning on sitting on a park bench unless I want to. As a Boomer, I am able to avoid the remark “Ok Boomer” which gives me immense pleasure.

Many things have changed since I came of age in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Some changes I enjoy others not so much. I think it helps people of any age to remember the “good old days” are gone; if ever there was any such thing as the “good old days”. Each age brings with it challenges and rewards.

With each advancement there is a corresponding retrenchment. A few examples.

Phones: Then party line and voice phones when you gave a live operator the phone number you wished to call. Now 3 x 5 inch cell phones that are more computer than phone. Instant communication. There would be no robocalls If you had to tell an operator the number you wish to be connected to today.