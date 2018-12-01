No one asked me but a few observations from around the area on several topics.
Huffcutt Concrete is putting up a new building in Lake Hallie. I go by it several times a day and I think about the construction workers. It is getting colder and I always realize that there are a lot of folks who work outside year round: farmers, cemetery sextons, tree trimmers, area road crews, those who work landscaping and plowing snow, firefighters and law enforcement. A tip of the hat to all of them.
Elections went pretty smoothly in our area. 2019 will have two elections. There may be an election in February and for sure one in April for local non-partisan races. However if the Legislature gets involved we will have three elections in 2020, and maybe four. Perhaps one in February, one in March, one in April and one in November. The March election may be added for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice. Moving that election from April to March is ridiculous and it defies common sense.
Municipal clerks are getting the property tax bills ready to send out. This year’s tax bill will show a variety of information as always. But the state Legislature has required that any referendum that was passed by a local municipality appear as additional information. Again just more to clutter up a tax bill when in reality most people read the bottom line and make their decisions based on that information.
Thanksgiving came early this year so for those of us who put up Christmas lights the season caught up with us. The tradition in my family is that the Christmas lights are on from the day after Thanksgiving until Epiphany, which occurs on Jan. 6. Xcel Energy will benefit from an extra week of increased power usage from me, but it is the holidays, so I don’t care.
When I was growing up in Marshfield, the city crews always decorated Main Street for Christmas the week before the start of deer gun season. The city of Chippewa Falls appears to do the same. The Irvine Park light display is currently open and receiving visitors. I am pleased to announce that my hometown did the same thing for Wildwood Park. It gives the season a proper beginning.
I went into a local urgent care a few weeks ago with a bum tooth. My dentist was unavailable so in I went knowing there was nothing much they could do. But I got some pain drugs and some antibiotics. After I left someone came in with chest pain and then someone came in with a large cut to the leg. I knew this because an ambulance was dispatched to pick both folks up and take them to the hospital. There are some things you need to go to the emergency room for ... bad cuts and chest pain are two of them.
Recently a local fire department went to a fire in a Christmas tree lot. Of course the fire burned up some Christmas trees. A few words about Christmas trees from the National Fire Protection Association:
“Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched. Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk. Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
“Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit. Add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily. Use lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.
“Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect. Never use lit candles to decorate the tree. Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.”
I was at the 40th Ave and Hwy 124 train crossing the other day when the signal lights activated. I stopped for the flashing lights. A guy behind me pulled around me, flipped me off and darn near got hit by the train. Stupid is as stupid does. Be safe out there.
