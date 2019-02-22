Cranky. There is no other word for it. That is what I became recently. Yes, I know some people believe that I was born cranky, but with this gol’ darned weather, it has gotten worse. One day it is 24 degrees below zero; the next day it is 40 degrees above zero. Also, it is not negative 24 it is 24 degrees below zero!
You cannot dress for such weather, you cannot grit your teeth and bear such weather. In fact, if you think about it too much, it makes you want to run out and play in traffic. Except that you would probably fall on your butt and break a hip trying to do so. There is no win in this type of situation. Because I am cranky anyway, a few observations:
The Green Bay Packers. I don’t care to think about the Packers until August. They had a very bad, not so good 2018 season. In fact it was so bad they did not make it to 2019. I know they have a new coach, I know that he is bringing in young talent to guide the Packers to the promised land or the Super Bowl, take your pick. But just watching a 66-year-old coach (Patriots) totally own a young, up-and-coming promising coach (Rams), I think I am not going to hold my breath at this very moment. The Super Bowl will be the Super Bowl, but it is a year away.
The 2020 Elections. Enough already. Leave it alone. I don’t care how many Democrats are announcing or studying the presidency right now. If those folks want to run all over the God-forsaken state of Iowa for the next year, I say go for it. I don’t want to hear about it, I don’t care until it comes time to actually cast a vote and in Wisconsin that is more than a full year away. For me, Iowa could be the other side of the moon.
The amusement I have had about people having to take care of their kids when school is closed followed only by “Hey, schools never closed when I was a kid.” I worked as a safety director for a school bus company. I know the decisions that go into closing schools.
One night when school did not close because of a snowstorm, we stuck four school buses out in the Town of Union. Four buses at that time was the equivalent of about 250 kids. At the next Eau Claire School Board meeting, the roof came off the room. Irate parents filled the halls and things got quite tense. Superintendent Marv Lansing was given “greater authority and permission to close schools if the need should arise.” The times they were a changing, and in future years the need did arise. It is wise to remember that something may be safe up until the time it is not.
My friends at my garbage service. During the recent unpleasant weather I was notified three or four times regarding my scheduled pickup date. All of the dates were wrong. They called again and said my pickup date would be Thursday not Tuesday. They thanked me for my loyalty and patience. Garbage service, please don’t thank me, just lower my bill three pickups and we will continue to be friends.
Whatever company that steals people’s phone IDs then makes calls to your house. As I am a municipal clerk/treasurer, and it is tax season, I answer the phone when it rings. I can’t ignore it just because I do not recognize the name. So far I have been offered a new low cost credit card, been notified the IRS will be filing a lien on my house, an offer to call a local blacktop company for a free estimate (which they are not doing right now) and a chance to send money to Nigeria to help my grandkid. I have a grandcat — not a kid. Soon I will let it all go to voice mail.
Today as I write this it is 29 degrees and sunny. The snows of my childhood have returned. The people I know are safe and warm. Spring is coming. I guess things will be OK.
