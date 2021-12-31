John Andersen: Thoughts, not resolutions, for new year

I do not make New Year’s Resolutions anymore. I was never very good at keeping them and I certainly don’t want to disappoint myself again. I do have some thoughts for the New Year.

I must acknowledge State Sen. Kathy Bernier for her remarks on ending the Wisconsin partisan review of the 2020 election. Bernier stated that, “Mr. Gableman is coming to my county and I will attend that meeting … to be perfectly honest, because (the election review) keeps jazzing up the people who think they know what they’re talking about, and they don’t.” Remember that it was your friends and neighbors running the election, not some multinational syndicate committed to stealing an election for anyone.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, has said he cannot vote for the Build Back Better plan. He cites inflation, COVID and the ever popular “national debt.” Manchin’s state ranks 45th in the United States for economic performance, 47th in education and health, 50th in quality of life, is the second-poorest U.S. state and has the second-lowest life expectancy.

Manchin ranks as the 19th richest senator with an estimated net worth of $7,623,534. When he is in Washington, D.C., he lives on his yacht “Almost Heaven.” That, my friends, is what is wrong with politics today.

Snow plows. We need them, we want them out early, we want them to scrape that road right down to the blacktop. We do not want them to dump any snow in our driveways. Yes by George we want service! Yes we really do not want to pay for it!

The Town of Lafayette and the Town of Hallie have been working on their comprehensive plans. Surveys indicate that people do not want taxes to go up. I get my driveway plowed because I hate to shovel snow. I did it and got the T-shirt, now I want to move on so I pay to have someone do it. Which leads me to budgets and taxes.

Each municipality prepares a budget and holds a public hearing. Some budgets are remarkable creations. They include charts, graphs, pictures are printed on enameled (glossy) paper. Other budgets are presented on a black or white board just like math problems when you were in school. Some are a simple spread sheet on a single piece of paper. They all have one thing in common. When they are presented at the public hearing when the electors can comment, and in the case of Towns, actually vote on the budget. No one shows up.

Driving around Hallie and Chippewa Falls this year, I found more people decorating their houses for the holidays than last year. I think it showed a better frame of mind than last year. Yet neither of our kids were able to make it home due to COVID issues. We were disappointed but what can you do? So we did Facetime and a Zoom meeting for Christmas morning.

If you know former Chippewa Fire District firefighter and retired Chippewa Falls Police Officer Mark Hanson, please wish him well. Mark has some health issues facing him and I know he would appreciate your support. Mark has a site on CaringBridge.

At our house we keep the Christmas tree up until 12th Night, then contemplate taking it down. We have about a dozen or so ornaments that are family heirlooms. They are not worth much money but they are more than worth the memories they bring. We had an heirloom string of lights from the 1940s, but they were too worn to put on the tree last year. We did keep the old-style reflectors from the light string, as they fit around C7 bulbs.

The tree will come down. The traditional bayberry candle will be lit for the last two months of meteorological winter. Our traditions will be kept. The rolling year will bring Christmas back once again. Ben Franklin said of the new year, “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” Of all of that I will take we should be at peace with our neighbors. So to you, a Happy and Peaceful New Year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0