We have arrived at the last day of Fire Prevention Week. Hopefully your week was uneventful and fire, except for recreational purposes, did not play a part in it. Many people believe that Fire Prevention Week began as the commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of October 8-10 of 1871. That is only partially true.
For at the same time 270 miles to the north a wildland/forest fire was destroying Peshtigo, Wis. While there were 300 people killed in the Great Chicago Fire, many, many more died in Peshtigo and the surrounding countryside. From news reports of the time, historical accounts and public records this is a simple report of that fire:
When the fire was out 1,875 square miles, (1.2 million acres) of forest had been burned over an area 50 percent larger than Rhode Island. Twelve communities were destroyed. An accurate death toll has never been determined. It is estimated that Between 1,200 and 2,500 people are thought to have lost their lives; because so many had died no one remained alive who could identify all the bodies.
The public record and accounts from very few survivors include this information: The fire jumped across the Peshtigo River and burned the town. A firestorm was generated that created a fire whirl (in our time also called a fire tornado) that threw rail cars and houses into the air. Some people escaped the fire by getting into the Peshtigo River, wells at their homes or any other nearby body of water. Some drowned while others died due to hypothermia in the cold river.
A sidelight(s) to the story as Wisconsin Gov. Lucius Fairchild (yes, the Town of Fairchild in Eau Claire County is named after him) was leading a relief effort to Chicago fire victims, his wife Frances Bull Fairchild put together a relief effort for the fire in Peshtigo. Another unfortunate thing came about as the American Military studied fire behavior at Peshtigo for use in the fire bombings of Dresden and Tokyo during World War II. It seems the fire, unfortunately, had a worldwide impact.
So Fire Prevention Week was started by the National Fire Protection Association Fire Marshalls Section in 1911. To this day it continues in force and in fact October has become in all reality National Fire Prevention Month. Local fire departments celebrate Fire Prevention Week by doing a wide variety of things.
Fire Departments present programs to school children usually in grades K-4. Fire Prevention Week breakfasts are held at local fire stations and tours of the station are given. In Lake Hallie and the Town of Lafayette, firefighters give out candy on Halloween but also a fire safety message. The Town of Howard has a Fire Prevention Week Family Breakfast for the community tomorrow, Oct. 14. All these things are done to educate kids in attempt to keep them safe from fire.
When we grow up to be adults, another form of Fire Prevention Education takes place. It is taught by Charles Darwin. You know Darwin — he is the author of the Theory of Evolution. His theory states very briefly that “more people are created than are needed to keep humankind from going extinct. From those people created only the best and brightest survive.” My apology to Mr. Hoehn, my biology teacher from High School.
To avoid Darwin, remember, don’t pour gasoline into your wood stove, don’t keep ashes in a cardboard box under your basement stairs. Don’t burn leaves, grass and tree branches during a 20-mph wind with 20 percent humidity. Don’t leave candles burning unattended when you go to bed. Don’t come home from a party, put a pizza in the oven and fall asleep on the couch. Don’t smoke while using oxygen. It is not a good idea to try and kill bed bugs with a handheld Benz-o-matic propane torch.
I would suggest not fueling your hot lawnmower and spilling gasoline on the engine in a garage. Also dumping paint thinner into a toilet and lighting a cigarette does not do much for your day. Well have a fire-safe rest of the year. Don’t let Charles Darwin be your Fire Prevention teacher.
