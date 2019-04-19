Some items of note to share with you this week. As the season is changing and time is passing things get away from us. The weather is warming up and the snow is leaving. No one I know regrets winters passing. So to begin:
Condolences to the family of John Leer of the Town of Hallie, now the Village of Lake Hallie. John spent many years on the Hallie Planning Commission. He was a tireless proponent of the town and the village. If anyone asked John to do something you could always count on him. John lived a long full life and that we are grateful for.
Another change of note is Lake Hallie Village President Wayne Walkoviak’s retirement. Wayne spent almost 20 years on the town/village board. Wayne and I did not see eye to eye at times and we did have some heated exchanges. Wayne had a solid understanding of finances and is a person of integrity. Wayne also has struggled over the years with health concerns. It takes a person of courage to continue in public service when faced with the health issues Wayne had. Best wishes, Wayne, on your time away from the board.
My liberal friends were expressing their displeasure to me on the outcome for the Supreme Court race in Wisconsin. We all have come to realize that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is an extension of the political parties. As such, the election should be made a partisan one and moved to November. But until that time, liberals/Democrats, if you want to win you have to turn out and vote. Simple as that.
I recently lost my pharmacy. Shopko Pharmacy was closed and our account was transferred to another pharmacy. Because I am still on the State of Wisconsin Health Insurance, I have a pharmacy benefits manager. I renewed my prescriptions and paid my regular co-pay of about $18. So far, so good.
Well, my wife went into to renew her prescription, and her price went from $24 to $99. Same drug, same dose and same amount of pills. So I called around and found a pharmacy that will refill her next same prescription for $24.95. I hate games. I know that there are “codes” and the like for getting generics. My wife is a highly intelligent woman and she plays even fewer games than I do. They way medicine and drugs are run in this country is outrageous. A little socialism would not hurt when it comes to health care and drug sales.
One of the elections that flew under the radar was for the supervisor position in the Town of Wheaton. To say the election was contested would be giving the race a huge understatement. One of the candidates runs an online blog/newspaper called The Wheaton Post. The Wheaton Post is available only through Facebook access.
I was featured in one article, and to say the very least, the article was not flattering. When you are involved in things that are public record and you write for a paper or even if you write a letter to the editor, you best grow a thick skin, which I have. The editor of The Wheaton Post was soundly defeated in his bid to get elected to the Wheaton Town Board. Somehow it is fitting. I must admit to smiling.
Speaking of the Town of Wheaton, longtime town treasurer Ruth Fagerland is retiring. She is a very nice person and has given untold hours to the Town of Wheaton as the treasurer and through her volunteer work. I substituted for Ruth last year when she fell and broke her arm and quickly realized that the Town of Wheaton has a lot going on. Ruth attended all of the town board meetings while her arm was healing and I would say that makes her tough as a boiled owl. Congratulations Ruth on your long service to the Town of Wheaton and enjoy your retirement.
Tomorrow is Easter. For you that observe the holiday, I wish you a Happy Easter. For those who worship at the church of St. Mattress, the same to you. I have written Easter is the holiday that has changed the most since I was a kid. Again, that is not wrong, it is just different.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.