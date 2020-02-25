John Andersen: Today's a day to leap over

February 29. A strange date for a strange reason. The cause of February 29 relates to the position of the sun and our calendar. From the science books “ modern calendar years have 365 days, a complete revolution around the sun (one solar year) takes approximately 365 days and 6 hours. An extra 24 hours thus accumulates every four years, requiring that an extra calendar day be added to align the calendar with the sun's apparent position.”
Well, that covers that except a year divisible by 100 is not a leap year unless that year is also divisible by 400. This means that the years 1600, 2000 and 2400 are leap years, while the years 1700, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2200, 2300 and 2500 are not leap years. I don’t think I will worry about 2100.
Of course, if you were born on February 29, get married on February 29 or pass away on February 29 you only celebrate/are remembered that day every four years but for the above exceptions. Did you follow that?
I wonder which is worse, being born on February 29 or being born on Christmas Day. On December 25 you get a birthday each year but have to share it with a major religious figure. Yet on February 29 you get a great party but nothing on off years?
Yet remember you are 13.8 percent more likely to die on your birthday than any other day of the year and if you are older than 60 that chance increases to 18 percent.
You also have a 1 in 1,461 of being born on February 29. Also by tradition women may propose to men on February 29 and on the opposite side of the coin on 29 February 1692 the first warrants were issued in the Salem witchcraft trials in Massachusetts.
Today is also the last day of meteorological winter and the beginning of meteorological spring.
You have free articles remaining.
In my house, a tradition started by my Dad will end until next January. My Dad always wanted a bayberry candle for Christmas so he could burn it during January and February. My Dad always said that was the coldest part of the winter and he observed it in that fashion. I follow that tradition.
Two weeks ago, I looked out my window and saw a flock of at least 100 robins in the crabapple trees in my neighbor’s and my yard.
The crabapples stay on the trees most of the fall and the winter, giving birds something to eat when it gets really cold. I was struck by the number of robins; especially this time of year. I saw none during the winter months until that day.
With the arrival of spring we will set the clocks ahead one hour “gaining” more light in the evening but “losing” daylight in the morning.
Of course, that will start the debate on year-round daylight saving time year round or just leaving the clocks alone. In Wisconsin, if we left the clocks alone and ran on natural time, on June 21, the sun would rise at 4:36 a.m. and set a 8:03 p.m. in Chippewa Falls. Most people would not like that.
It is time for winter to leave. Many of my friends try and get away for a month or so during the winter. They will be returning in another month or so.
I have friends on vacation in Florida, Arizona and Las Vegas. I have friends who tried the full-time resident in Florida trick as Florida has no state income tax. Well, that works if you are not paying for housing in Wisconsin and Florida.
Spring is the sweet time of the year in Wisconsin. Snow melting, warm breezes, no grass to cut and no leaves to rake. If your driveway has snow ruts, they will soon be gone. If you have a yard it won’t look so hot but we can tell ourselves the lawn is too wet to do anything with.
With the way our seasons have been, I am not going to celebrate too early. Snow in Wisconsin is possible until the Fourth of July.