John Andersen: Today's a day to leap over

You also have a 1 in 1,461 of being born on February 29. Also by tradition women may propose to men on February 29 and on the opposite side of the coin on 29 February 1692 the first warrants were issued in the Salem witchcraft trials in Massachusetts.

Today is also the last day of meteorological winter and the beginning of meteorological spring.

In my house, a tradition started by my Dad will end until next January. My Dad always wanted a bayberry candle for Christmas so he could burn it during January and February. My Dad always said that was the coldest part of the winter and he observed it in that fashion. I follow that tradition.

Two weeks ago, I looked out my window and saw a flock of at least 100 robins in the crabapple trees in my neighbor’s and my yard.

The crabapples stay on the trees most of the fall and the winter, giving birds something to eat when it gets really cold. I was struck by the number of robins; especially this time of year. I saw none during the winter months until that day.

With the arrival of spring we will set the clocks ahead one hour “gaining” more light in the evening but “losing” daylight in the morning.