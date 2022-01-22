John Andersen: Tribute to a remarkable woman

Martin Luther was a man of extraordinary accomplishments. The founder of the Protestant Reformation and an innovator in theological works. Luther may be best known as the creator of the pastor’s wife. This creation can be marked by a specific date when on 13 June 1525 he, a former priest, married Katharina von Bora, a former nun. Thus began the long history of the pastor’s spouse.

The position of the pastor’s spouse is usually not sought out by anyone on a regular basis. Sometimes the role is known in advance and at other times it is sprung on a person through perhaps divine intervention. I consider Joseph the ultimate pastor’s spouse. Some spouses become deeply involved in the work of the church, others prefer go a different path. Rare is the spouse that can bridge the gap between being the pastor’s spouse and forging a path for themselves.

On such person was Marilyn Skatrud, a long time resident of Chippewa Falls and the spouse of Reverend Roger Skatrud. Long before I knew her she had graduated from Luther College and married. Her and Rodger’s first parish was in Medina, North Dakota. It seems like the Lutheran pastors I have known always get sent (or are called) to North Dakota. I wonder if that is the first test of being a pastor; making a person think deeply about their religious conviction. Perhaps the good Lord likes a good joke.

I first knew of Marilyn not as a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls but through her playing flute with my wife in the Chippewa Valley Symphony. Marilyn joined that orchestra in 1997. I know she wished, like my wife, to add her talents to a fledgling orchestra made up community members who loved to play music. After Marilyn and my wife retired the orchestra gradually shifted from its original mission with fewer and fewer community members participating with more university music faculty and music majors joining.

As I grew to know Marilyn I learned about her background and her vast skill and knowledge of music. She played first chair flute at the Luther College Band. She had as a mentor and teacher the renowned conductor, composer, arranger, teacher Weston Noble. As you may know Luther College is a private liberal arts college in Decorah, Iowa, that is sought out for its music program..

She is the only person I know who learned to play the bagpipes and the Scottish Whistle to keep her mind sharp. If you know anything about playing the bagpipes they are a unique world unto themselves. Until you get the hang of it the bagpipes sound like a bag of screeching cats. The Scottish Whistle is also a challenge but more pleasant to the ear.

Add to that Marilyn’s ability to play recorders, cello, flute, piccolo and the piano she is possibly the most well rounded and accomplished musician I know. In her off time she tutored kids, led a book club at the Chippewa County Jail, started a bell choir, a puppet ministry and lead a variety of music groups at the churches Roger was called to. Plus she and Roger raised three children.

Marilyn also had a small business tuning pianos. She was sought after by many people in the Chippewa Valley. Piano tuners are not a dime a dozen and to find a good one requires time and effort. Marilyn’s piano tuning work ethic reflected her outlook on life. A positive result done with great skill.

In this year’s Christmas letter she brought us up to date on her kids, grandkids and her great grandkids. She expressed concern with the her daughters health condition and the problems of living in these times and adapting to change. Her Christmas card was shorter than in other years but expressed optimism towards the future.

As you have gathered Marilyn Skatrud passed away on Saturday, January 8. I think she would be pleased by this from Thornton Wilder’s play “our Town”; “You’ve got to love life to have life, and you’ve got to have life to love life” Marilyn was a living example of that philosophy. A remarkable woman who truly bridged the gap. Godspeed Marilyn you will be truly missed.

