What makes a neighborhood? That certainly can be hard to define.
We think of neighborhoods as a place or people we know in an area we live in. Perhaps a neighborhood is defined by a certain geographic area such as the East Hill or the West Hill. In New York City, it could be Hell’s Kitchen, Washington Heights or Harlem. In Seattle, it could be Capitol Hill.
Wherever your neighborhood, you probably view it as home. In Hallie, my best neighborhood was on Old Settlers Trail now 126th Street. It was a nice neighborhood. The families were about the same age. We all had kids of varying ages and the kids grew up together. Having my druthers, I would have probably spent the remainder of my life there. So why didn’t I?
The Highway 53 bypass. The bypass went right over my house. What was my house now lies under the exit for County Highway OO off of US 53 northbound. In a way I was lucky as my house was bought out by the state. My neighbors were not so lucky. They remain and now have to deal with flooding problems and water runoff issues. My house survived. It was purchased and moved to a new site on 36th Avenue.
So the concept of a neighborhood was on my mind when I attended the Lake Hallie Village Board Meeting on Monday, Aug. 19. One of the topics was the rezoning a parcel of land at 49th Avenue and State Highway 124. It is where the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah Witnesses is located.
The request was to rezone the property from Residential 2 to Local Commercial. In this case, it appears that the Kingdom Hall will turn into a veterinary clinic.
How the Kingdom Hall was placed in a Residential 2 Area is a bit confusing, so looking up the R2 Classification I found that churches, public and private schools are allowed. Local Commercial includes offices and office buildings for business and professional firms including banks, medical and dental offices and public and public utility offices. So a vet clinic seems to be an OK fit.
If all this sounds vaguely familiar, the Kingdom Hall was up for sale a few years back. The proposal then was to turn it into a restaurant with perhaps liquor service and a small bar. This was not well received by the neighborhood, probably for good reason. The veterinary clinic also had a bit of a problem in Lafayette.
In Lafayette, the vet clinic (known as Wissota Animal Hospital) wanted to enlarge its clinic and boarding facility. The neighbors in Lafayette were concerned that the facility would grow too big and perhaps that growth would disturb a residential neighborhood. There might be more cars and more barking dogs. So in Lafayette, the vet clinic expansion and zoning change was turned down.
The public hearing in Lake Hallie reflected, what I am told, some of the concerns in Lafayette. People were concerned about traffic. People were concerned about the children. One person was even concerned that “trash” might move into the Kingdom Hall if it were rezoned and the vet clinic sold the building to someone else. That seemed a bit strong.
I think many people seem to take a strong interest in their neighborhood even if they don’t know the neighbors. Maybe Robert Frost was right “good fences make good neighbors.” In the case of the 49th Avenue neighborhood, neighbors seemed sincere but as with every public meeting on any controversial topic, one cannot always get the sense of what was really the underlying cause of their discontent.
One thing that has not changed regarding the Lake Hallie Village Board is Pete Lehmann. Pete was attempting to gather a compromise and perhaps broker a deal. That did not happen this time.
After discussion, the rezone went through and the vet clinic will move into the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah Witnesses. Pete voted in favor of the rezone.
The people directly east of the Kingdom Hall had signs out for years stating opposition to the entire concept and beliefs of the Jehovah Witness faith. I will guess they will have no problem with a vet clinic.
