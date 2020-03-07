John Andersen: What's on your refrigerator?

Remember the old saying “you are what you eat?”
I was giving that some thought the other day. While I was thinking that over our daughter called. Her refrigerator had died and she was getting a new one.
After comparing notes about what a pain it is to have a refrigerator die, she informed us that it would take her a good month to decide what to put back on the refrigerator.
You read that right — not what to put in the refrigerator but what to put on it.
It seems that my daughter has joined the world of people who put information on their refrigerator doors and sides. After looking at the pictures she sent us, I can see why it will take a month.
For my wife and I, it would take about two weeks. What about you? What is on your refrigerator door? I decided to do a brief inventory of what decorates our refrigerator door.
We have two years of Packer game schedules. Packer schedules come in two types — those that hang from a magnetic clip on the door and those that have built-in magnets on the back of a plastic, laminated, flexible, thingamabob. Of course, the win-loss record and scores are penciled with a waterproof magic marker.
Also hanging on the door is a collection of magnetic Cedarburg Fire Department trucks.
Those have been collected over the years from firefighter/inspectors conferences I have attended. Alongside the fire trucks are several Valley Septic Tank Trucks with the phone number printed on the magnet. Living off a municipal sewer system you need to keep septic tank information handy.
You simply cannot have a refrigerator without pictures on it. Our refrigerator is no exception.
Some of the pictures go back 35 years or more. Kids in swimming pools. Both our daughters all the way from Hallie T Ball to Hallie Senior Girls. Also there is a picture of my in-laws shortly before my father-in-law died. There are pictures of my wife and brothers-in-law. Funny but there are no pictures of my family on the door.
Of course, there are urgent care cards, sports medicine cards, Mayo and St, Joe’s ER cards. Cadott Fire and EMS magnets. Dentist cards and some kind of a magnetic jar type opener. That is from Western Wisconsin Urology. Never been there and we don’t know where it came from.
There are Special Olympics magnets, Wisconsin Democratic Party and something that says we are part of President Obama’s kitchen cabinet.
There are State Employees Union magnets and Wisconsin Education Association magnets; and of course the garbage pickup schedule for the year. It seems we never lose anything on the refrigerator door we just add to it.
I would propose to some young scholar working on a Master’s degree in history that a good project would be to knock on doors across the United States and see what is on each refrigerator’s door.
The entire history of the United States in the early 21st century could be cataloged and reviewed for trends concerning our great country.
The stuff on our refrigerator door comes up from time to time.
In fact, more than the refrigerator door comes up for discussion. We have lived at our current house for about 20 years. We have stuff that we have accumulated over those years that should get the heave-ho.
That is always the problem for empty nesters. Should we toss it or let it stay?
When my Mom sold the house in Marshfield, my Dad had all the parts and even the stoker for a coal-fired furnace. Coal had not been burned in that house since 1953, this was now 1976. So my brothers and I left it at the house. We reasoned that coal would make a comeback, plus to move that stuff out of the basement was more than we wanted to tackle.
So I doubt our refrigerator door will be sorted through in the near future.
There is something comforting about getting out of bed in the middle of the night to raid the refrigerator and finding things that remind you of the past and the present all in one place.