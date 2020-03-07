John Andersen: What's on your refrigerator?

I would propose to some young scholar working on a Master’s degree in history that a good project would be to knock on doors across the United States and see what is on each refrigerator’s door.

The entire history of the United States in the early 21st century could be cataloged and reviewed for trends concerning our great country.

The stuff on our refrigerator door comes up from time to time.

In fact, more than the refrigerator door comes up for discussion. We have lived at our current house for about 20 years. We have stuff that we have accumulated over those years that should get the heave-ho.

That is always the problem for empty nesters. Should we toss it or let it stay?

When my Mom sold the house in Marshfield, my Dad had all the parts and even the stoker for a coal-fired furnace. Coal had not been burned in that house since 1953, this was now 1976. So my brothers and I left it at the house. We reasoned that coal would make a comeback, plus to move that stuff out of the basement was more than we wanted to tackle.

So I doubt our refrigerator door will be sorted through in the near future.

There is something comforting about getting out of bed in the middle of the night to raid the refrigerator and finding things that remind you of the past and the present all in one place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0