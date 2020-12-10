John Andersen: What would we do without the phone? Plenty

The second thing we could do is not answer the phone call from Professional Placement Services out of Milwaukee. They say I have an unpaid bill. Well I do not and have not for over 50 years. After numerous calls from them I filed a complaint with DATCP Consumer Protection. I don’t know how they got my number but now I have theirs.

The third thing we could avoid call centers for “customer service” especially if they are in Darjeeling, India. The nice person I talked to could not speak English very well. He had no idea where Chippewa Falls was, he then admonished me to report my concerns in a more timely manner. My return answer was that I could not understand what he was saying, so I solved my own problem by canceling the service I received from the company. That took care of that.

Phones have gone from being a miracle to the very spawn of the devil. One of the most useless things I have ever seen is something called “the no call list”. The “no call list” is useless. There are no fines big enough, no law enforcement group large enough to put a stop to those useless and annoying calls.