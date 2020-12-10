John Andersen: What would we do without the phone? Plenty

Alexander Graham Bell, a Scotsman, a man of thrift, well-intentioned and thoughtful, invented the telephone in 1876. He also co-founded the American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T) in 1885 to insure that we would all enjoy both the privilege and the experience of talking to others without looking them in the eye. From time to time I wish Mr. Bell would return to see what he had wrought.
We can all appreciate the telephone and the reason behind it. We all rely on the instrument to do everything but tuck us in at night. I have 2 cell phones and one land line that I use every day. My wife has a cell phone that she relies on. Combine the magic of science with imagination and we have the ability to actually see people on Facetime when we talk to them.
In this pandemic where would we be without Zoom Meetings and or conference calls. The world as we know it would die a slow painful death. We could not order take out or curbside food; we could not communicate with friends, neighbors or countrymen. We could not send our kids to virtual school. Thanks to a phone App called I Am Responding I now know the location of every fire and medical emergency in the Chippewa Fire District.
What would we do without the phone? Well I am here to tell you that we could do plenty. The first thing we could do is avoid telemarketers. You know the folks that are constantly call about a car warranty for a car you no longer own.
The second thing we could do is not answer the phone call from Professional Placement Services out of Milwaukee. They say I have an unpaid bill. Well I do not and have not for over 50 years. After numerous calls from them I filed a complaint with DATCP Consumer Protection. I don’t know how they got my number but now I have theirs.
The third thing we could avoid call centers for “customer service” especially if they are in Darjeeling, India. The nice person I talked to could not speak English very well. He had no idea where Chippewa Falls was, he then admonished me to report my concerns in a more timely manner. My return answer was that I could not understand what he was saying, so I solved my own problem by canceling the service I received from the company. That took care of that.
Phones have gone from being a miracle to the very spawn of the devil. One of the most useless things I have ever seen is something called “the no call list”. The “no call list” is useless. There are no fines big enough, no law enforcement group large enough to put a stop to those useless and annoying calls.
If I could, I would resurrect Alexander Graham Bell and request that he invent a way to shoot 1,000,000 volts of electricity through the phone every time a telemarketer called. All I would have to do would be to touch a button by the side of the phone or even on the keypad and the issue would be resolved. Just one big Zaaaaaaaaap and the person at the other end would be gone with the wind. I would like that.
As a kid I remember having to tell operator the number I wanted to call. My Aunt’s phone number was 80. Not 80 but eight oh. The operator did say number please and you had to be polite. I remember the first rotary dial phones when you could dial just 5 numbers to be connected. Then I remember when it went to 7 numbers. Finally I remember, that not so long ago, you needed to dial/punch/touch 10 numbers. No more collect calls.
For the heck of it I just dialed 0 to see if I could get an operator. Nope just a nice computer voice welcoming me to Spectrum Operator Services. The nice computer voice reminded me :if this is an emergency please hang up and dial 9-1-1. Then there was the party line but that is for another day.
Please stay safe, wear a mask and be well. It is scary out there right now.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!