Summer ends tomorrow.
No, you say it does not. Well, yes it does. September marks the beginning of meteorological fall/autumn. It also marks the beginning of school, which for me also starts a new year.
I know, by the calendar, summer ends on Monday, Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m. when we are all asleep. Yet for this year starting fall on Sunday, Sept. 1 is what feels right for me.
There is a rhythm to our summers. The early warmth, followed by the rising humidity. That humidity gives rise to thunderstorms when a cold front approaches. The lazy days of summer become the dog days of summer. Those days progress into shorter days and a slight cool breeze which announces the arrival of fall.
If all goes well, the corn crop across the street will mature and ripen before the first killing frost. A bleak spring will hopefully give away to an abundant fall.
Corn and soybeans will turn into cash crops for farmers and hopefully there will be both a good crop and one that does not flood the market and drive prices down further.
Growing up, Labor Day marked the close of summer and a close of the Central Wisconsin State Fair. My Dad would put out the flag which he did three times a year: Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day.
School began on the Tuesday after Labor Day. On Labor Day, our family set aside the tools of summer and cleaned up the garage.
In the late afternoon, my Dad would charcoal out, doing hamburgers, brats and hot dogs. Sometimes the entire neighborhood would get together for a neighborhood cookout. After that, it would be a bath for all and laying out the school clothes for the next school day.
Summer would be wrapped up and carefully put away until the next Memorial Day.
Not much has changed at our house from when I was young. We will contemplate closing up the pool for another eight months.
If the weather is still nice and the pool water the right temperature, my wife will get in for another time or two before it gets closed up. It will be closed before the leaves fall.
I will straighten up the garage and blow the leaves out of it. I will put WD 40 on the hinges on the door and examine the garage doors to see whether they will make the winter.
Outdoor summer decorations will be replaced by decorations for fall and in early October Halloween. The grill will be winterized and the deck furniture will be stored. As we did not do any major projects this year on the house, I will begin to think of next year.
Our younger maple tree is already showing the very early stages of changing it leaves.
As most people know, willow trees shed their leaves very late in the fall and our oak trees will hold on to some leaves until spring.
One of our blue spruce trees turned brown last winter, so it is gone. Also gone are some Hawthorn Trees with their thorns. I don’t miss them. But our plum trees with their thorns are OK. Mourning doves are beginning to gather for their mid-September departure.
Andy Rooney, the late correspondent and commentator for “CBS 60 Minutes,” wrote of fall this way: “People are divided about what they call this time of year. Autumn is more official, but I seldom use it. It seems too much like a poet’s word for me. It’s often used as a descriptive word to create a visual image of the season. You envision colored leaves when you hear the word autumn.” I would agree with him, but I like word autumn better.
No matter what you call it, fall or autumn, school starts on Tuesday.
The school buses will be out and about on their routes. Be mindful of bullying at the school your kids attend. If your kid is bullied or your kid is bullying, please step up and deal with it. We all know that school is not easy. Just remember your junior high school days.
Be it fall or autumn, enjoy the upcoming season. Life is too short not to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.