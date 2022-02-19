John Andersen: What's going on with gas prices? Some history

As you travel around the Chippewa Valley and your path crosses the city of Chippewa Falls, the city of Eau Claire and the village of Lake Hallie you once again begin your search for answers to life’s questions.

What is the nature of man, is there life after death, does salvation lie within, how were the heavens created, where did Cain get his wife and what the heck is going on with gas prices in the greater Eau Claire-Chippewa Falls area?

Yes, my son and daughter, the will of God, the creation of life, the meaning of that life, where did Cain get his wife appear to be much simpler questions than the price of gas in our area. Even in normal times the price of gas and how it goes up and down is baffling to mere mortals. So let us begin at the beginning, or in my case age 16.

When I first noticed the price of gas you could pull into a service station and get green stamps or perhaps dishes for purchasing gasoline. If I remember right the price was 29 cents a gallon with your oil checked and windows washed if you needed it. If there was a “gas war” in town the price could drop as low as 19 cents per gallon.

Fast forward to 1973 when the OPEC (Organization of Oil Producing Countries) boycott went into effect and gas went up to a gallon 59 cents an gallon. In 1983 the price hit about $1.22 a gallon and people lost their minds.

Nothing has been investigated like the price of gasoline in the Chippewa Falls-Lake Hallie-Eau Claire area. Under Wisconsin Open Records Law, as the municipal clerk for the Town of Hallie, I was asked to research if an agreement ever was made or existed between the Tank Farms and the Town of Hallie. The question was asked to see if the Town of Hallie received a revenue return (kickback) from the Tank Farms.

If you are unaware of the Tank Farms they are at the intersection of State Highway 124 and 40th Avenue. You can’t miss them. After searching the records I could find no agreement between the Town of Hallie and the Tank Farms.

Asked my opinion on the Tank Farms the only thing I know for sure is that when the price of gas is changing the tank trucks are lined up the road. That also applies to any holiday weekend, especially a three-day weekend.

The Wisconsin State Legislature, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Lord only knows who else has inquired about the price of gas in the Chippewa Falls-Hallie-Eau Claire Area. People only know that there is a pipeline terminal in Hallie and that gas should be cheap.

I am no stock trader or oil futures market expert so I give you this from Reuter News, Feb. 9, 2022: “Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories dropped by nearly 5 million barrels and fuel demand rose to an all-time high, underscoring the market’s ongoing tightness.”

“Demand hit a record 21.9 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, government data showed.”

Translating that into English that even I can understand, the amount of oil available to make gasoline dropped while the demand for gasoline went up. So it is the old rule of supply and demand. If something is in high demand the price goes up.

Remember last year? No driving around by folks and the price dropped. Good old capitalism at work. None of that answers why Kwik Trip on Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls sells gas for 6 cents cheaper than the one in Lake Hallie.

If we were a socialist country then, per Investopedia Magazine, “under a true socialist system, it’s the government’s role to determine output and pricing levels” — thus our socialist president could fix prices and require greater production of gasoline, driving down the price. Fuel oil production would be reduced requiring those people who use heating oil for their furnace to lower their thermostats to 60 degrees.

So more and more I rely on my grandmother, who used to say, “This too shall pass,” or paraphrasing Aaron Rodgers, “It is a beautiful mystery.” Good luck folks.

