On June 27, I attended a sub-committee meeting of the Wheaton Town Board. The sub-committee is tasked to present findings on whether the town should remain with the Chippewa Fire District or start a new fire department.
As the evening progressed, it became clear that the main concern of the committee settled around the functioning and funding of the Emergency Medical Services Division (ambulance) and its business model.
The concept of how the ambulance is funded is simple.
In 1990, the Chippewa Fire District Board of Directors decided to keep the levy (taxes) for funding the ambulance service very low. So the business model is this; one-third of the funding of the budget is made up of taxes, one-third is made of 9-1-1 revenues (emergency calls) and one-third is from transport revenues (such as taking a patient from one health-care facility to another).
In 2018, it became clear that the 1990 business model was no longer working. Why?
Again, simple; 70% of the Chippewa Fire District patients are on Medicare or Medicaid. What Medicare and Medicaid pays is substantially less that what is billed.
Plus if you only tax one-third of your known costs and hope that you can generate two-thirds of your remaining costs in revenue, you may indeed miss the mark. In 2018, according to one of the committee members, the fire district missed the mark by 2.5%.
Municipalities usually tax the full amount that is required to run a fire/rescue department. Revenue generated is used to offset the tax levy for the next year. The Chippewa Fire District does not do that for the ambulance service. The fire division is fully funded by tax dollars. That budget item stays stable from year to year.
Another issue that arose was ambulance response time to the town of Wheaton. In 2018, to improve response time to Wheaton, the fire district board of directors looked at placing a crew at the Wheaton station for at least 12 hours a day. The town of Wheaton would need to upgrade the station to provide facilities needed for a 24-hour on-duty crew.
The fire district board researched the cost of an additional crew. From the public record, the town of Wheaton felt such a project was beyond the town budget. Further research by the Chippewa Fire District board continues on the matter.
Wheaton town Chairman Mark Blaskowski approached the cities of Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls to provide ambulance service to Wheaton. I recalled the time between 1999-2003. During that time I served as the lead petitioner for the incorporation of the village of Lake Hallie.
I was involved in multiple meetings, mediation hearings and finally a contested case hearing regarding incorporation. At each meeting it was driven home time and again that Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls were not “grocery stores” for municipal services.
You could not pick a service from aisle A and one from aisle C, you bought the whole grocery store. Maybe that has changed? The town of Wheaton could ask Eau Claire for a water and/or sewer line for the Eau Claire Travel Center on Hwy 29. That would keep it in the town of Wheaton, thus saving it from annexation to Eau Claire. My guess is that it would not happen. Eau Claire does not lose money; it will make money providing ambulance service to Wheaton.
Leaving the Chippewa Fire District is a big decision for Wheaton residents and taxpayers. Over the years, the Wheaton town board saw both the practicality and the wisdom of working together with their friends and neighbors to provide excellent emergency services.
Hopefully, the people affected will get a say in the process. Station 2-Wheaton has been a part of my life for 42 years. If they leave, I will miss it; I hope they will stay. Best wishes to the residents and taxpayers as they make their decision.
