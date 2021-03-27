John Andersen: When friends change

I have considered myself as a person who respects other people’s opinions. Even when I disagree with them.

I got on Facebook years ago because it was a good platform to stay in touch with high school friends, college friends, extended family and coworkers. Social media is not a bad place to be as long as you do not get sucked down the black hole of politics and learn to ignore people’s posts that trip your trigger. I had been lucky until a couple of weeks ago.

I had been friends with a guy I will call Henry from my high school days. Henry was one of those kids that attended school with you who managed to fly under the radar. He did not draw attention to himself nor did he get into trouble. Soft spoken yet friendly Henry took a while to warm up to people and they took a while to warm up to him. He did not do any high school extracurriculars but he attended the football and basketball games.

Several years ago he showed up on Facebook and asked me to friend him which I did. I remembered him the way he was in high school, and that turned out to be a huge mistake. For you see times do change. I thought I would see Henry at our class reunion. True to form and from what I remembered he did not attend. I was disappointed but not surprised.