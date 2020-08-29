John Andersen: Why do people do what they do?

I often wonder why people do the things they do.
I am not talking about major life decisions right now, just the everyday things I observe in my travels through the Chippewa Valley — or, as Hallie resident Clark Hughes always said, “the valley of Hallie.”
Clark had a more expansive view of things than most people and I do miss his wry humor. Funny to realize he has been gone for 20 years now.
I was at the light at County Highway OO and Commercial Boulevard when a nice dark blue Chevy pickup came through the light and turned right. I was looking at it thinking that truck would probably go for about $50,000.
As he completed the turn I saw that he had pasted about 25 to 30 “bullet hole” decals on the truck from the tailgate to the back passenger side door of the four-door cab. Talk about trashing a truck.
Kenneth D. Keaton, 51, of Milwaukee was convicted of intentionally hitting a bartender with his car after being told he couldn’t bring his dog into a Greenfield tavern.
He was sentenced to two weeks in jail and two years’ probation. Add to that 100 hours of community service, an anger management class plus an alcohol and drug assessment evaluation and he has to keep a full-time job.
It appears that Ken will be a busy man
Either Keaton loves his dog so much he can’t be without it, or Ken needs to sit down and see where his life is going.
At 51, I have my doubts that Mr. Keaton will change. Perhaps he should clean bars for 100 hours or divide the time by cleaning up animal shelters. A true 50/50 split may be a win for him. Anything else may send him down the road to Perdition.
I was in a local convenience store recently. Everyone had a mask on and things were good.
In came a woman who obviously had something on her mind. She was talking into her phone and was having a disagreement possibly with one of her daughters.
When she felt she was not being understood, she took her mask off and proceeded to raise her voice and speak loudly into the phone. Another customer, also a woman, tired of the tirade and told her to take it outside.
The offended woman stormed out of the store. There was a polite round of applause from the remaining customers.
As you may have read in the Herald about the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, it voted 2-1 on Aug, 20 to continue a ban on disconnections until Oct. 1, temporarily preventing more than 93,000 customers from losing electricity, gas or water service next month.
Stepping up to counter such compassion was state Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg. Stroebel wrote a letter to the PSC in which he explains that such a compassionate act “creates an incentive for people to not pay their bills, spreading the cost to other ratepayers.”
This from a man who has been on a paid vacation since March 15 or so when the state Senate adjourned. I know it is about four months from Christmas but perhaps the good senator should read Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” right now. Stroebel needs a good haunting.
I think we are all tired. We are fed up with the things we cannot do, the people we cannot see and the summer that is fading.
We are asked to bear many things right now. The yoke is hard and the burdens are heavy. Things change daily and we are all being asked to sacrifice for the greater good. Which some Wisconsinites are reluctant to do.
In our house, we have a 110-year-old grandfather clock. It cost my grandmother $10 new in 1910. I wind it once a week on Sunday night just like my aunt did.
Before she passed, she told me that her mother, my grandmother, wound the clock on Sunday night so it would be fresh for the upcoming week.
The clock has seen the comings and goings of 110 years. It has survived with some devotion and care. If we can show those same attributes to each other, we will, too.
