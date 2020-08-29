John Andersen: Why do people do what they do?

Either Keaton loves his dog so much he can’t be without it, or Ken needs to sit down and see where his life is going.

At 51, I have my doubts that Mr. Keaton will change. Perhaps he should clean bars for 100 hours or divide the time by cleaning up animal shelters. A true 50/50 split may be a win for him. Anything else may send him down the road to Perdition.

I was in a local convenience store recently. Everyone had a mask on and things were good.

In came a woman who obviously had something on her mind. She was talking into her phone and was having a disagreement possibly with one of her daughters.

When she felt she was not being understood, she took her mask off and proceeded to raise her voice and speak loudly into the phone. Another customer, also a woman, tired of the tirade and told her to take it outside.

The offended woman stormed out of the store. There was a polite round of applause from the remaining customers.

As you may have read in the Herald about the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, it voted 2-1 on Aug, 20 to continue a ban on disconnections until Oct. 1, temporarily preventing more than 93,000 customers from losing electricity, gas or water service next month.