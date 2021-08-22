John Andersen: Wisconsin has groundwater that others states need badly

As I write this column it is raining. It has been raining for the last three days with a great possibility of it raining more. My lawn will shorty look like a hay field but it appears from the weather forecast it will be Friday before I can mow it.

Water plays a huge, huge role in our lives. Watching it rain I wondered how many fires currently burning out west and in Canada could be knocked down by such a quality of rain as we have received. I also thought about the raining percolating down through the soil and recharging the groundwater.

We celebrate groundwater in many ways. Hopefully you all attended some part of Pure Water Days last week. Also a well-known water is “Chippewa Springs” — this information is from its website: “More than 200 acres of land protect the source of Chippewa Springs Water. Nature allows precipitation to soak deep into the ground and eventually bubble up at the historic springs.” Yet things change. In 1997 Premium Waters bought out Chippewa Springs. Chippewa Springs water is shipped far from Wisconsin. It is no longer just ours.”