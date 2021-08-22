John Andersen: Wisconsin has groundwater that others states need badly

As I write this column it is raining. It has been raining for the last three days with a great possibility of it raining more. My lawn will shorty look like a hay field but it appears from the weather forecast it will be Friday before I can mow it.
Water plays a huge, huge role in our lives. Watching it rain I wondered how many fires currently burning out west and in Canada could be knocked down by such a quality of rain as we have received. I also thought about the raining percolating down through the soil and recharging the groundwater.
We celebrate groundwater in many ways. Hopefully you all attended some part of Pure Water Days last week. Also a well-known water is “Chippewa Springs” — this information is from its website: “More than 200 acres of land protect the source of Chippewa Springs Water. Nature allows precipitation to soak deep into the ground and eventually bubble up at the historic springs.” Yet things change. In 1997 Premium Waters bought out Chippewa Springs. Chippewa Springs water is shipped far from Wisconsin. It is no longer just ours.”
Several years ago I served on a well head protection committee for the City of Chippewa Falls and the Town of Hallie. As the Town of Hallie had several wells and the City of Chippewa Falls had several wells, it was in both communities’ interest to establish a well head protection area. Bloomer, Cadott, Boyd, Stanley, Jim Falls also joined in the study. Every one worked hard on the project and agreements were made.
Anyone who lives in the Hallie area realizes we have four feet or so of topsoil and 120 feet of sand and gravel until we hit groundwater. The groundwater quality of the Hallie area is not great. The water has a lot of ferric iron in it.
Ferric Iron is clear well water that has been exposed to oxygen, oxidized forming visible rust, giving the water a reddish color. Or in many cases the water is clear but after a bit your toilets or bathtubs get a rust residue in them. Of course the way to treat that is with a bit of Iron Out which is available in quite a few hardware stores including Farm and Fleet. Folks on Lake Hallie Municipal Water do not have that problem.
The greatest fresh water aquifer in the world is the Ogallala Aquifer, which runs in a north south direction between South Dakota and Texas. You may have heard of it because the Keystone XL Pipeline would have ran through it. If oil contaminated the aquifer, the only thing growing on the plains of South Dakota to Texas would be buffalo.
From the United States Geological Survey information: The Ogallala Aquifer yields about 30% of the ground water used for irrigation and drinking water in the United States. The aquifer is at risk of over-extraction and pollution. Since 1950, agricultural irrigation has reduced the volume of the aquifer by 10%. Once depleted, the aquifer will take over 6,000 years to replenish naturally through rainfall.”
As reported by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, these states are experiencing extreme drought conditions: New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana, North Dakota; Colorado, and Wyoming. Wisconsin has what they need, water.
Years ago there was a Wyoming bumper sticker that said “Drive 90 mph and freeze a Yankee”. At that time oil was king of the universe. Certain states were blessed with oil and natural gas, other states have been blessed with water. It appears that the worm has turned.
My intent was not to write a term paper on water. My intent is to show folks that water is a natural resource that with proper management can replenish the source it came from. We need to take this seriously, not panic but plan for the future.
Wisconsin relies on groundwater for human consumption and farming. Our supply of groundwater is finite and we need to recognize it. If current trends continue the Great Lakes States will have the commodity everyone needs to survive, water. If you have it they will come. Is Wisconsin ready for that day?