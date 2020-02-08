Two-thirds of meteorological winter has passed. We only need to get through February.
With the departure of January, the tax season will end for municipal treasurers. County Treasurer Patty Schimmel will continue to deal with taxes until mid-August.
Speaking of taxes, our friends and neighbors of the Chippewa County Board approved a resolution that asks the Legislature to allow all counties to approve a half-percent sales tax to help pay for roads and bridge projects.
Of course, any request for taxes meets a stern response and much tut-tutting.
Supervisor Dean Gullickson of Tilden was quoted in the Herald saying: “I think it’s a disgrace, I don’t believe a half-percent sales tax is the answer. A half-percent sales tax, what is that going to do to our economy? If we adopt it, and Eau Claire County doesn’t, are people going to go to Eau Claire to shop”
I think that a half-percent sales tax will make no difference in shopping habits or the economy of Chippewa County.
The drive to Eau Claire may very well cost people more than a one-half cent increase of a tax in Chippewa County. I shop in Chippewa County and I do not give the Chippewa County sales tax a second thought.
Several supervisors bemoaned the fact that legislators are refusing to do their jobs by adequately providing road aids. It was pointed out the tax on fuel should be increased. In reality, if you are paying for an increase in taxes at the county level or the state level, you are still paying a tax.
As the article in the Herald stated, Chippewa County now and in the past has been wondering how to raise money to pay for road projects. Chippewa County spends about $4.4 million for road projects in any given year. The county repaves about 8.9 miles of highways each year, so the county highways would be replaced every 55 years. So we get what we pay for.
To that point, I wrote about snowplow drivers a couple of weeks ago. What I did not say is that part of their problems are often the terrible conditions of our roads. From my own experience, several local roads cannot be plowed completely because if the blade were lowered to do a proper job, the road would be rolled up along with the snow.
We ride roller-coaster budgets. If there is a critical need for spending on a new town truck, taxes are raised for several years to pay the truck off, then they drop. The truck lasts a few years, then dies, and the budget goes up once again to cover it. The budgets resemble an EKG — one spike, the recovery, then another spike. Up down, up down, up down.
Chippewa County did have a wheel tax that could have been retained. For a variety of reasons, it was allowed to lapse. So the County Board moved on to a proposed sales tax. What is needed is a smooth revenue stream that reflects a slight increase each year. This levels off the spikes and dips in the budget.
This also can be translated to snowplowing and how fast your street gets plowed.
I live on 40th Avenue in the village of Lake Hallie. I get pretty good service because I live on a main road that also serves as a collector road from areas north and west of 117th Street. When I lived on 26th Street (Old Settlers Trail) my service was not so great. And 26th Street was a circle and it only had 10 houses on it.
Though I was but a mile from the municipal garage, it was one of the last roads plowed. To plow all roads in a timely fashion, there is but one solution. Add staff and add trucks. That, of course, gets us back to taxes.
Taxes have never been popular; many people do not feel they see their taxes at work. Most people do not use the fire department, police department, ambulance service or other municipal, county or state services during the year.
For roads and plowing, some municipalities levy special assessments for those services. That is never popular, either. It is what it is.
