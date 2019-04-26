Across the years and over time there are certain things we come to expect. We expect that our services in our community are delivered in a efficient manner and we learn not to demand perfection. The state of Wisconsin through the Legislature has limited taxes in our community and we have had to adjust our expectations on how those services are provided.
Micon Cinemas hosted a spaghetti feed on Thursday, April 11 to raise money for new equipment for the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services. The goal was to raise money for a portable ventilator which is used to provide better patient care.
If you spend any time on Facebook you soon realize that the fundraising season for volunteer fire departments is also upon us. You can literally eat all of your meals on the weekend out for the next four weeks. Pancake breakfasts, chicken dinners and spaghetti dinners all are available in the area by visiting your local volunteer fire department. Lafayette Station 3 of the Chippewa Fire District will also have a thrift sale on Saturday, April 27 at the station. So the season is upon us.
On April 17, 18 and 19 winter returned. Our expectations on the return of winter were not acceptable. Our expectations on local snowplowing were not met. With all due respect, local municipalities, many of you did not come up to spec. As with many bad weather days I spent some time running to emergency calls. Most people take it to heart that when the snow is falling and coming down you can’t have a plow sitting outside your door.
The most complaints I heard were not at the height of the snow storm but on late Thursday and Friday and even Saturday. From my own observations, the main streets were plowed but the side streets and alleys were left to their own. The people who live on the side streets and have to negotiate alleys had a terrible time. When the temperatures dropped, the slush and wet snow froze and it was every person for themselves.
From my observation and travel during that time, the Chippewa County Highway Department seemed to be the exception. The roads they plow for the state and even the county trunk highways were hit pretty hard. My wife had to travel to Marshfield on Friday morning and she rated Hwy. 29 as very good. I went out and about on County Trunk UN, County Trunk OO and County Trunk P and had no problems.
From comments I heard and from people I talked to, the city of Eau Claire was particularly bad. Eau Claire hit the main drags but everyone else was on their own. My own community of Lake Hallie’s performance was hard to define. The side streets were not done in the subdivisions. 40th and 30th Avenues were plowed, as was 117th Street. A friend told me that 46th Avenue west of County Trunk P was done but nothing else east including the east side of 46th Ave. Landmark Subdivision appeared to have not seen a plow as of late Friday afternoon.
The city of Chippewa Falls had much the same problems as the city of Eau Claire. This is unfortunate; when I arrived in this area Chippewa Falls had an excellent street crew and their snow removal was nothing short of fantastic. Yet over the years the city of Chippewa Falls has reduced the size of its street crew and has lost people through retirement. In Lake Hallie, it appears that the public works department has been under going some internal struggles and the village has lost several members of its public works department.
I will admit to all that this particular winter storm came at the end of a record setting snowfall season. Budgets were stretched and finances were tight. Revenue caps on local communities cannot continue. Let local government run local government. Everyone is for low taxes until it is their mother or grandmother who falls on the ice of a street that has been ignored and breaks a hip.
As noted above somethings some public agencies do hold fundraisers. I am happy to contribute. But for basic services, such as plowing and roads, fundraisers should not be needed. That’s why I pay taxes.
