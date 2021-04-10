John Andersen

As Paul Simon once up a time wrote, “I was 21 years when I wrote this song; I’m 22 now, but I won’t be for long; Time hurries on; And the leaves that are green turn to brown” Paul Simon is now 79 years old so I would say that time hurries on.
This is a quote from the Journal Science Explorer of October 15, 2015, “Human beings live in a society governed by time. We dwell on irreversible mistakes of our past, dream of the open future, and meanwhile muck around in the present. Every choice we make is in some way influenced by our perception of how much time has passed and how much we have left.”
Astrophysics Professors Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking spent their lives thinking about time and the who, what, when, where and how it exists and indeed how many universes it can and does exist. We have been told that our universe is expanding outward from its center faster and faster than we ever imagined. I have also been told that if a Black Hole in space ever got its mitts on me time would slow and then stop.
I am more interested on how we measure time and its passing. It appears that in 1500 BC the Egyptians began to measure time with a sundial. That worked well until it got dark. An improvement in time keeping came when the hour glass and oil burning lamps were invented. In the 14th Century mechanical clocks were invented and about 1650 or so the modern pendulum clock came upon the scene. Finally wrist watches showed up in the 16th century. Elizabeth I of England wore one while men used pocket-watches up until the early 20th century.
Now we have analog watches (the big hand is on the 11 and the little hand is on the 4 (It is 5 minutes to four). Digital: the time is 3:55 PM or military time (it is 15:55). There are ship’s bell clocks 3:30 is 7 bells and 4:00 is 8 bells. On a ship’s clock you need to know if it is night or day. However you measure it we are chained to clocks until we refuse to be. Which in this day and age is impractical.
If anything we live in a time connected world. Our smart watches are connected to our cell phones. Our cell phones are connected to our calendars which in turn are connected to our computers. I have my calendar connected to my computer but I have an old standby kitchen calendar which everything important is written down on. The really important stuff on that calendar is written in red ink. There are scratch outs and arrows drawn to different days. In my house if it is not on the kitchen calendar it does not happen.
I have friends that carry cell phones and smart watches who also carry pocket calendars. The best pocket calendars were made and given out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. They lasted about a year. We can debate what is the greatest disaster have your computer calendar crash or losing your pocket calendar. Both are life changing events.
What used to be measured by the passing of the seasons now is measured and chronicled in months and days. Working from sunup to sundown has been replaced by a routine work schedule say a 40 hour work week which has benefited everyone. Though on 40th Ave in Lake Hallie I watch the folks at Senn Blacktop work long days and long weeks. You can only blacktop so many days in Wisconsin. Farmers also are tied to the same schedule for there are only so many days of planting, growing and harvesting in Wisconsin.
No matter what type of time keeping device I wore time always slowed down for me in the summer. The long days away from school were a blessing and those days were to be cherished.
I began with Simon and Garfunkel and I end with Simon and Garfunkel “ Time, time, time, see what’s become of me, While I looked around for my possibilities.” We all have possibilities and while we still have the time so let’s take a look.