John Andersen

Now we have analog watches (the big hand is on the 11 and the little hand is on the 4 (It is 5 minutes to four). Digital: the time is 3:55 PM or military time (it is 15:55). There are ship’s bell clocks 3:30 is 7 bells and 4:00 is 8 bells. On a ship’s clock you need to know if it is night or day. However you measure it we are chained to clocks until we refuse to be. Which in this day and age is impractical.

If anything we live in a time connected world. Our smart watches are connected to our cell phones. Our cell phones are connected to our calendars which in turn are connected to our computers. I have my calendar connected to my computer but I have an old standby kitchen calendar which everything important is written down on. The really important stuff on that calendar is written in red ink. There are scratch outs and arrows drawn to different days. In my house if it is not on the kitchen calendar it does not happen.

I have friends that carry cell phones and smart watches who also carry pocket calendars. The best pocket calendars were made and given out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. They lasted about a year. We can debate what is the greatest disaster have your computer calendar crash or losing your pocket calendar. Both are life changing events.