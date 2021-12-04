John Andersen:

The house I grew up in is being sold. It is not the first time it has been on the market. But this time, thanks to modern Real Estate Marketing, I can go back to see the inside via 36 pictures.

My Mom sold the house after my Dad passed away in June of 1976. By September of that year she moved into an apartment which made her feel more secure. I have not been back in the house since.

Before anyone thinks this is going to be a story about the “Walton’s” house, you may put that out of your mind. I am not John-Boy and my Dad was not John Walton. As Charles Dicken’s wrote in a Christmas Carol, “There is no doubt that Marley was dead. This must be distinctly understood … “I will write “My Dad hated the house. This must be distinctly understood.”

The house stood almost 3 stories tall. It had a 12/12 pitch alpine roof. The house was built in 1903 with what they would say “good bones.” In 1903 the house had a kitchen, a large walkin pantry, a formal dining room, a huge living room with a fireplace and an entrance foyer. Upstairs there were 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 small bedroom, a bathroom and a 16 foot tall attic. The house had limited insulation in the walls. Heat for the house was provided by a coal fired furnace just off a coal room. The coal fired furnace would stay in service until the fall of 1953.

My Mom loved the house. The corner lot, the mature trees, the elegance of the place. My Dad saw ongoing upkeep, leaves to be raked, lawn to be cut, snow to be shoveled on a corner lot, a garage meant for horses and carriages, the need for constant painting, the need to get a bathroom downstairs, the need to get rid of that coal fired octopus furnace. Finally the wooden storm windows to be put up and taken down on a yearly basis.

In the summer and the fall I remember him working constantly every weekend on some project either to repair winter damage or get ready for the coming of winter. He hand painted the whole house every 5 years; when we got big enough I and my brothers helped. He was not a patient teacher, he had no time for nonsense. He was a perfectionist and we were often sent to do other tasks while he worked.

On a late September morning my Mom blew up the house. To make a long story short the fuel oil furnace did not fire. My Mom hit the reset button twice on the furnace. She then went back upstairs to the first floor and raised the temperature on the thermostat.

The fuel oil furnace, double loaded, ignited. The resulting explosion blew 20 feet off the chimney, blew out the basement windows and punched a dinner plate sized hole in the furnace. Smoke bellowed from the broken windows in the basement and the cracked chimney.

The fire department, the police, 2 ambulances from the funeral home(s) arrived as well as our neighbors. The police went to my Dad’s work and told him his house had blown up. Upon my Dad’s arrival and finding us all safe, his only words were “for the Christ’s sake.” My Dad repainted the interior of the house. They carpets were replaced and the chimney was repaired. A furnace repair guy showed up.

As I grew older my Dad would disappear for a couple of hours on a Saturday afternoon. Doing errands, he said. One afternoon when I was home from college I asked where he was going. Smiling he said he was out looking at the new houses. The old house was getting to be too much for him; but I was not to tell my Mom. My Dad never got to live in his new house.

As I look at the online pictures I can see us all in that house. The holidays, birthdays, the graduations, the baptisms, anniversary’s, the funerals and wedding celebrations. John Paulus wrote “There’s a way, there’s a road, That will lead me home” I think I found it. Thanks Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

