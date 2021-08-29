John Andersen

Life moves on and some things change. In Lake Hallie change involves two people I have come to know and respect. They both move on to new adventures and transition to something that I hope they will love.
Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz will “retire” on August 31. Cal started with the Lake Hallie Police Department on June 8, 2009. Cal succeeded Chief Gale Haas. I always found Cal energetic, well-grounded, with a wry sense of humor. Cal always had a project underway either at home or at work. He was able to navigate the challenges of a fiscally conservative Village Board.
Cal changed the Lake Hallie Police Department. Under his watch the police department added the areas first K-9 police officer. The department expanded from one Sergeant to two. A Detective position was added and a better replacement schedule was worked out for the squad cars and other equipment.
Cal had several very intense cases while he was Chief. First was the shooting of a woman wielding a hatchet at the Lake Hallie WALMART on April 8, 2016 . The second was the traffic crash that killed members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 on November 3, 2018. In both cases he was the consummate professional. He is returning to Jackson County where we all wish him happiness and a long retirement. Thank You Cal for your service to Lake Hallie and Godspeed.
Another change in Lake Hallie is that Mike “Rip” Ripplinger will retire from Blains Farm and Fleet in Lake Hallie after 38 years of service. I have known Mike since the earliest days of the Chippewa Fire District.
Mike almost always has a smile on his face. You could find him usually behind the snow blower, seasonal lawn or yard equipment counter. Mike tried management for a bit and left to work at Farm and Fleet in Janesville. He returned to Lake Hallie after finding out that management was not his cup of tea.
Working retail, even specialized retail, takes a certain kind of person and a certain kind of devotion. We don’t treat our retail workers very well at times; that needs to change. They deserve our respect and thanks. Mike was always more than a retail worker. He was able to figure our customers most confusing and strange questions. I watched him do it more than once. Mike has a gift of working with people.
Mike is from a long line of farmers in the Town of Lafayette. He told me he will “retire” to farming until he loses enough money to go back to work. I will miss seeing him on a regular basis. I am sure everyone that knows him will wish him well.
Hopefully this won’t change for a while. Kathy and I were married 50 years ago today on a sunny Saturday just before Labor Day. We had hoped to have a party this year but COVID does what COVID does so it will have to wait.
It was the best decision I ever made when I asked her to marry me. I had known her since I was in 8th grade. We were not true high school sweethearts; we started dating 6 weeks before I graduated. I believe that you love who you love and what brings you together is sometimes a mystery.
We were young, I was 20, Kathy was 18. We did not have much to live on and at times things were pretty tight.. It was a short honeymoon spent at Lake Mead in Clark County at her Uncles cabin. On the day after Labor Day we returned to UW Eau Claire.
We completed our educations, started a family and have grown up together. We have the same political and fiscal outlook on life. We are proud of our daughters who have grown up to be best friends. In any marriage one of the two “marries up”. In my case it was certainly me.
Each couple has their own song. Early on in our marriage Kathy picked for “our” song Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Please release me”. My marriage advice: you both need a sense of humor and remember Engelbert is always lurking around the corner. Happy 50th Anniversary dear, thank you; I’ve had the time of my life.