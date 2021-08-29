John Andersen

Mike almost always has a smile on his face. You could find him usually behind the snow blower, seasonal lawn or yard equipment counter. Mike tried management for a bit and left to work at Farm and Fleet in Janesville. He returned to Lake Hallie after finding out that management was not his cup of tea.

Working retail, even specialized retail, takes a certain kind of person and a certain kind of devotion. We don’t treat our retail workers very well at times; that needs to change. They deserve our respect and thanks. Mike was always more than a retail worker. He was able to figure our customers most confusing and strange questions. I watched him do it more than once. Mike has a gift of working with people.

Mike is from a long line of farmers in the Town of Lafayette. He told me he will “retire” to farming until he loses enough money to go back to work. I will miss seeing him on a regular basis. I am sure everyone that knows him will wish him well.

Hopefully this won’t change for a while. Kathy and I were married 50 years ago today on a sunny Saturday just before Labor Day. We had hoped to have a party this year but COVID does what COVID does so it will have to wait.