John Anderson: A few thoughts on the election

On Election Day I took about 45 minutes away from the election to simply sit in the sun and bask in a remarkable late autumn day. We get very few of these November days in a lifetime and I was not going to miss it. The wind, the pale blue sky, the washed sunlight and the temperature were more than enough to bring a sense of calm and the feeling, somewhat fleeting that despite 2020 we will return to normal. Then it was back to the polling place.

I and all the other municipal clerks I know are very glad the election is over. It was a grind pure and simple. Yet looking down the road we will have an election in February and one in April. We all wish that those elections will return to the relevantly uncomplicated ones we have had in the past. Now one final look at the election; if need be lets agree to disagree.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has announced plans to investigate the election after President Trump alleged fraud in Wisconsin elections without any evidence. He was joined by Senator Ron Johnson who also stated that “the large number of mail-in ballots increased the chances of wrongdoing.” Unless Mr. Vos and Senator Johnson can give specific examples and proof under oath it is time for them to put a sock in it and move on. As my Father would say they are talking like a sausage.