John Anderson: A few thoughts on the election

On Election Day I took about 45 minutes away from the election to simply sit in the sun and bask in a remarkable late autumn day. We get very few of these November days in a lifetime and I was not going to miss it. The wind, the pale blue sky, the washed sunlight and the temperature were more than enough to bring a sense of calm and the feeling, somewhat fleeting that despite 2020 we will return to normal. Then it was back to the polling place.
I and all the other municipal clerks I know are very glad the election is over. It was a grind pure and simple. Yet looking down the road we will have an election in February and one in April. We all wish that those elections will return to the relevantly uncomplicated ones we have had in the past. Now one final look at the election; if need be lets agree to disagree.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has announced plans to investigate the election after President Trump alleged fraud in Wisconsin elections without any evidence. He was joined by Senator Ron Johnson who also stated that “the large number of mail-in ballots increased the chances of wrongdoing.” Unless Mr. Vos and Senator Johnson can give specific examples and proof under oath it is time for them to put a sock in it and move on. As my Father would say they are talking like a sausage.
The Wisconsin State Assembly, State Senate and Congressional maps need to be redrawn fairly and with respect to true physical boundaries not packing Democrats into one area and Republicans in another. Wisconsin is a 50/50 State. State Senator Kathy Bernier could lead that effort if she chose to; her party has the majority in the Legislature.
For the fourth presidential election in a row, and the seventh of the past eight — more people have chosen a Democrat than a Republican for President, by the popular vote. It is time to put the Electoral College out of its misery. It was a creation of James Madison to allow the southern states greater power than the northern states.
America has a population of 328.2 million the State of New York (population 19.45 million) and California (population 39.51 million) are not going to control the election. The key is that you the voter need to vote. If the popular vote was used the election would have been called by Wednesday night November 4.
I don’t care how it gets done by Voodoo, Druids, Communists, Socialists, Democrats or Republicans we have to establish a just health care system in America. The bitter truth is if you don’t have health insurance or are independently wealthy if you get sick in America and can’t pay for it you and your health care provider have a problem. I prefer single payer you may not but this problem has to get solved.
Also we need a just immigration system that allows for guest workers or a simpler defined path to citizenship. You are not an “illegal” if you can become a US citizen. Of course that scares some people and it should not. We are a nation of immigrants let’s move on.
Every state in the union has a law against unapproved militias. It is time those laws are enforced. Open carry should also be abolished. You don’t need to carry a “modern sporting rifle” around if you are not out deer hunting. There are very few deer in polling places and in government buildings.
I am tired of hearing about people with college degrees and people without college degrees. Add to that small town America and Big City America. We as individuals are America. The pollsters, the political talking heads and the political scientists need to still themselves for a while and let us figure it all out.
As for President Trump I feel he was a man who did not want the job and when he got it did not want it. All my life I have heard that this country needs to be run like a business and it takes a business man to run the country. I guess that is no longer true and hopefully we will hear no more of it.
