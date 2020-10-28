John Anderson: Halloween, always a favorite, has grown up

“It was the afternoon of Halloween. And all the houses shut against a cool wind. And the town was full of cold sunlight. But suddenly, the day was gone. Night came out from under each tree and spread. “Anyone could see that the wind was a special wind this night, and the darkness took on a special feel because it was All Hallows' Eve.” -- Ray Bradbury, The Halloween Tree.
Oh Halloween! I have loved it since I was a boy. The pumpkins, the shadows, the costumes, every so often a full moon, like tonight. The Tempera painting of the store front windows in my home town by grade school kids. I was chosen for my one artistic skill, that of drawing spooky trees and graveyards; a skill I shared with my Brother David.
For as much as I love Halloween I cannot forget October. The two go together in contrast to each other. In the beginning October brings the still strong sunlight, warm days and the full glory of the season Wisconsin is known best for. The skies blue, the leaves changing, the air warm and the breeze from the southwest gently warming the day.
From the poem by Robert Frost “Nature’s first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf’s a flower; But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay”; and neither can October.
By Halloween the frosts are more common, the light is washed from gold to yellow. The sky has changed from the bright blue to often a grey that slowly gives way to blue as the sun rises. The Celts, the Druids, the Scots, the Irish the Wiccans and pagans knew this long before the story of a Savior ever reached them.
That was the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts turned into All Saints Eve and All Saints Day of the Catholic Church. Yet hidden in the background comes the voice of Samhain calling faintly to those who can hear remember us, remember me, we are what you will be.
Growing up we started Trick or Treating about 5:30 pm. The sun was down and we had free reign of the West side of the City of Marshfield. We would Trick or Treat until 9:30pm. At our house it was not uncommon to have over 350 kids stop. All were welcome and as long as the candy lasted no one was turned away. Including our adult neighbors.
Most years our pumpkin survived but every so often it would die a hideous death by being smashed in the street by teenage kids. If you had a leaf pile in front of your house it might be set on fire. The Halloween of my childhood is no more.
As the popularity of Halloween has grown some folks who follow the Christian Religion have become concerned. A simple Google or browser search reveal their concerns. I would propose to my Christian friends that Halloween and Easter really are two sides of the same coin. Indeed if you look at the Easter Story the Resurrection would be a true tale of Halloween. A ghost story to end all ghost stories. As a fact the Church had to adopt into the rituals the inclusion of Halloween into the trilogy of All Hallows Eve, All Saints and All Souls day(s).
Halloween once a children’s holiday has grown up. More people are considering it a fun night in which to celebrate just by going out to have a good time. I don’t think people have to read too much into a day when children wear costumes and masks to go out to trick or treat. For as we all know kids grow up to be adults and their religious upbringing or lack thereof may or not influence them as adults. If we are good teachers we hope they will be good people.
The poet Sarah Williams wrote “Though my soul may set in darkness, it will rise in perfect light; I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night.” A Happy and Safe Halloween to you all.
