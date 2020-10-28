John Anderson: Halloween, always a favorite, has grown up

“It was the afternoon of Halloween. And all the houses shut against a cool wind. And the town was full of cold sunlight. But suddenly, the day was gone. Night came out from under each tree and spread. “Anyone could see that the wind was a special wind this night, and the darkness took on a special feel because it was All Hallows' Eve.” -- Ray Bradbury, The Halloween Tree.

Oh Halloween! I have loved it since I was a boy. The pumpkins, the shadows, the costumes, every so often a full moon, like tonight. The Tempera painting of the store front windows in my home town by grade school kids. I was chosen for my one artistic skill, that of drawing spooky trees and graveyards; a skill I shared with my Brother David.

For as much as I love Halloween I cannot forget October. The two go together in contrast to each other. In the beginning October brings the still strong sunlight, warm days and the full glory of the season Wisconsin is known best for. The skies blue, the leaves changing, the air warm and the breeze from the southwest gently warming the day.

From the poem by Robert Frost “Nature’s first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf’s a flower; But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay”; and neither can October.