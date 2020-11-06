John Anderson: One thing or another

I took some time from major events in my world so I let my mind off its leash and let it wander. A few observations.

I believe I am one of the very few that is OK with daylight savings time as it is. We have 34 weeks of it from the second Sunday in March until the first Sunday in November. That leaves us with about 18 weeks of “regular” time.

If we would keep Daylight Savings Time all year in December the sun would come up at about 8:50 in the morning and it would set about 5:30 or so in the afternoon. I taught kids during the Oil Embargo in 1974 and it was no fun. I for one and probably the only one that likes the current arrangement.

We seem to be talking about a thing called Q Anon lately. It is a weird claim about a group of shadowy people in the Democratic Party and Hollywood are a group of Satan-worshiping people are running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against President Donald Trump. No part of the theory is based on fact or even common sense.