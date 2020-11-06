John Anderson: One thing or another

I took some time from major events in my world so I let my mind off its leash and let it wander. A few observations.
I believe I am one of the very few that is OK with daylight savings time as it is. We have 34 weeks of it from the second Sunday in March until the first Sunday in November. That leaves us with about 18 weeks of “regular” time.
If we would keep Daylight Savings Time all year in December the sun would come up at about 8:50 in the morning and it would set about 5:30 or so in the afternoon. I taught kids during the Oil Embargo in 1974 and it was no fun. I for one and probably the only one that likes the current arrangement.
We seem to be talking about a thing called Q Anon lately. It is a weird claim about a group of shadowy people in the Democratic Party and Hollywood are a group of Satan-worshiping people are running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against President Donald Trump. No part of the theory is based on fact or even common sense.
When I was growing up there surfaced a conspiracy that by putting fluoride in water to prevent dental decay (cavities in your teeth). Conspiracy theorists claimed that fluoridation was a communist plot to undermine American public health. Political opposition came from the John Birch Society and libertarians. I also remember billboards in central Wisconsin that said “Impeach Earl Warren” the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. It appears that every age has its group of citizens that go by the name “ The Citizens Committee wildly concerned about everything” Q Anon will pass but until it does it will give us all a headache.
I would like to see just one public event that involves a woman pass without a remark on what they are wearing. From the New York Post on the Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing “ Throughout the week, she continued to buck the boring Beltway dress code, opting for feminine silhouettes and appealing color palettes. She looked less like an avatar for traditional power dressing and more like a modern, confident woman who has an eye for pretty things — and the figure to wear them.”
I don’t care what anyone wears up to a point. We used to dress in our “Sunday Best” to go to church or Sunday school. Now jeans and sneakers are appropriate, Women in this day and age are still put in a fashion spotlight and are body shamed if they don’t have “the figure” to wear something. Congressman Jim Jordan never wears a suit coat on the floor of the House of Representatives and no one gets on his case. Our President appears to have one suit with one red tie. Enough already.
In a recent article in the Herald Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman was quoted as saying was quoted as saying “I’m extremely saddened. It definitely has an impact on our staff. We are doing our best to provide extra support.”
I am extremely saddened also. It is time for politicians to remove themselves from the public debate and allow health care professionals to do their jobs. Trained professionals are what we need right now not people whose education and disciplines are outside the realm of Medicine and Public health.
I am sure we can all agree the first snowfall of the year came way too early. I am not ready for winter to start and I am also not ready to shovel snow anytime soon. I had a friend remark that she really appreciates the seat warmer accessory in her car. She went on to say that she uses it year round for her back pain, another thing we can all agree on; at least for those of us with aching backs.
It appears that the vacant Shopko Store in Lake Hallie has been sold to a local home improvement company. If so that is good news. Also good news is that the election is over. As a municipal clerk I will be happy to see it done. Stay safe and be well everyone. Remember to wear your mask.
