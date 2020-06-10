John Foust: Keeping an eye on government from home

Another positive example is the Rock County Board of Supervisors, a body that until now has never made the effort to record its meetings for the public.

To improve transparency for the last two years, supervisor Yuri Rashkin used his iPhone to broadcast county board meetings on Facebook Live. Now the meetings are held online and saved on YouTube. The local community access station, JATV, can then download that video and play it on cable.

While these changes improve transparency, I'm disappointed by the School District of Jefferson, where I pay taxes, which now broadcasts its meetings live but does not archive them.

The school district uses the same system as the courts. YouTube Live automatically saves a recording of the Zoom video. When the livestream ends, the administrator can choose to save it privately, release it to the public or delete it forever.

The Jefferson school district chooses to delete it. Members of the public can see it only if they watch in real time.

When I asked why, I was told by Mark Rollefson, the district superintendent, that there is no district policy requiring retention and that drafting one would cause a “significant increase in hours of work for our leadership team.”