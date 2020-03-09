John M. Crisp: 2020 is a good year to skip the debates

Besides, the modern debate format, designed for television and the modern mind, is not conducive to a thoughtful exchange of ideas or an appreciation for their comparative value.

The great prototype for political debate in our nation is the contest between Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during the race for U.S. senator from Illinois in 1858.

Throughout a series of seven debates, the first speaker was allotted an hour to make his case. His opponent responded for 90 minutes, followed by a half-hour rebuttal from the first speaker. No moderators, no commercials, no silly questions, interruptions or cross-talk.

We would never tolerate this sort of extended discourse today. The modern format — 90 seconds for answers, 45 seconds for rebuttal and so on — serves our national sensibility and attention span, but, unfortunately, not much else.

Given the questionable value of presidential debates, do we really need them, anyway, in this particularly polarized year? Haven’t the people largely made up their minds already?

Whether Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden is ultimately nominated by the Democrats, the difference between the two is small compared to the difference between both of them and their presidential opponent.