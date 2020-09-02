John M. Crisp: Traditional classroom is another casualty of the pandemic

Because I taught in a large community college my students represented a broad range of humanity, diversified by race, age, educational background, innate ability and life experiences.

Some were fresh from high school; others had families and even grandchildren. Some had been in the Army and seen combat in Iraq or Afghanistan; others had been in prison and were trying to put their lives back together.

Some students were diligent and dedicated, never missing class and always doing their assignments; some students were good-natured and funny, and others, surly and taciturn, slouched in the classroom’s back row.

Some students could have succeeded at any college or university; others were lucky to have survived high school. During some semesters, I could see a light flash on brightly in the minds of some students; others maintained a modest dim glow.

Over time, leaders and followers emerged. Friendships developed, and sometimes romances. Sometimes women gave birth during the semester and others, presumably, became pregnant.