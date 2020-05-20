John M. Crisp: Why I still love the post office
0 comments

John M. Crisp: Why I still love the post office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Every few years I write a column about the United States Postal Service. In 2009 I just about wrote it off. That year the Postal Service faced a $7 billion revenue shortfall, and 700 post offices were slated for closure.

The problem wasn’t inefficiency or mismanagement. The previous year the post office had delivered 212 billion pieces of mail — 46% of the world total — with an on-time delivery rate between 94 and 97 percent.

Still, mail volume was dropping and the Postal Service appeared to be an inevitable victim of a cultural shift as profound and revolutionary as the one that occurred when the printing press was invented 500 years ago.

The typewritten or handwritten letter was already deeply obsolescent in 2009, and a huge proportion of correspondence — bills, bank statements, advertising — that would have reached us via our mailboxes had already migrated to the internet. The future seemed clear, and it was unlikely to include the U.S. Postal Service.

But I wrote another column in 2013 that was more optimistic about the future of the post office. Mail volume had dropped to 175 billion pieces per year, but efficiency was as high as ever.

And even though few people were writing traditional letters in 2013, Americans were still very, very fond of stuff, physical objects that can be held and handled.

Online shopping was burgeoning, and the stuff had to arrive at our homes by some method. Many Americans still valued the distinction between a virtual greeting card and a handwritten note and signature by a real person at the bottom of an old-fashioned Valentine’s Day card.

Maybe there was hope for the P.O., after all.

In 2013 I referenced an Esquire article entitled “Do We Really Want to Live Without the Post Office,” a detailed discussion of the problems and potential of the P.O. that is as relevant now as it was in 2013.

In the article — readily available online — writer Jesse Lichtenstein does the best job that I’ve seen of describing the basic dilemma of the Postal Service: Even though it does not receive taxpayer money, Congress has imposed a set of mandates, obligations and restrictions that virtually guarantee that it will operate at a deficit. While its critics demand that the Postal Service operate more like a business, it is legally obligated to perform services at rates that no business could manage.

But this is probably what I love most about the Postal Service: its capacity and obligation to provide every citizen with the means to connect with every other citizen who resides at any established address in the United States, from midtown Manhattan to the most remote valley in Montana.

And always at an affordable, egalitarian price. Everyone pays the same and gets the same excellent service.

Now we are in 2020, and President Donald Trump calls the post office a “joke,” largely because, he asserts, it delivers packages for Amazon at a loss. He declares that he will not help until it quadruples what it charges Amazon.

It’s worth noting that Trump can’t stand Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post. Further, it appears that Trump is simply wrong about this. Politifact called his statement about the unprofitability of delivering for Amazon “False,” and the Washington Post gave it four Pinocchios, which equals “whopper.”

Besides being wrong about his chief complaint about the post office, this is what Trump doesn’t get: From the beginning the Postal Service was meant to be a service, not a profit center. The Founders established a Postal Service before they established our republic, and for most of our history it has played an important, unsung role in uniting the nation.

Pandemic 2020 reminds us how much we depend on physical artifacts that arrive in our mailboxes from elsewhere.

It reminds us also of the importance of national unity. For 245 years, the Postal Service has served as our most deeply American institution, unifying and connecting us around the principle that everyone is equal.

We cannot allow the Postal Service to be neglected and destroyed by ignorance at a time when we really need it.

John Crisp mug

John Crisp | Tribune News Service

John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Georgetown, Texas, and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Why can't we just pause? We could perhaps get rid of coronavirus if we all went on lockdown, but our society isn't built to do that
Columnists

Commentary: Why can't we just pause? We could perhaps get rid of coronavirus if we all went on lockdown, but our society isn't built to do that

One truth is irrefutable, amid all the fevered and absurdly polarized debate about lockdowns and returns to normalcy, the social media shaming, the absurd assumption that you have to pick a side between public health policy and individual liberty and then defend it not with nuance but to the death. With a perfect, exception-free lockdown and all humans isolated from each other, the scourge of ...

Commentary: Americans need employment opportunities, not unemployment incentives
Columnists

Commentary: Americans need employment opportunities, not unemployment incentives

  • Updated

With more than 1 in 5 Americans filing for unemployment benefits over the past eight weeks, policymakers' top priority is clear: restoring conditions that allow workers to resume their previous jobs or find new ones. Federal assistance can help bridge a temporary gap in employment and incomes, but the only long-term solution is to let people get back to work. After all, deficit-financed ...

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided
Columnists

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided

For perhaps a million years or more, mankind has cooked meals with fire. For more than a century, innovators brought the experience of cooking over an open flame into American households with natural gas stoves. Over time, that experience has only gotten cheaper, safer and cleaner. So why do some policymakers want to ban its use? To combat climate change. Several cities are studying proposals ...

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Columnists

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: Treasure of the West: Recklessness and ignorance has imperiled due process in America
Columnists

Commentary: Treasure of the West: Recklessness and ignorance has imperiled due process in America

In 1991, President George Herbert Walker Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. It was a politically brilliant and cynical move. Thomas was, manifestly, only slightly qualified, and in his confirmation hearings showed little interest in learning the job. But four years earlier, President Ronald Reagan had nominated Robert Bork, a supremely qualified ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News