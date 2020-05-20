John M. Crisp: Why I still love the post office

Online shopping was burgeoning, and the stuff had to arrive at our homes by some method. Many Americans still valued the distinction between a virtual greeting card and a handwritten note and signature by a real person at the bottom of an old-fashioned Valentine’s Day card.

Maybe there was hope for the P.O., after all.

In 2013 I referenced an Esquire article entitled “Do We Really Want to Live Without the Post Office,” a detailed discussion of the problems and potential of the P.O. that is as relevant now as it was in 2013.

In the article — readily available online — writer Jesse Lichtenstein does the best job that I’ve seen of describing the basic dilemma of the Postal Service: Even though it does not receive taxpayer money, Congress has imposed a set of mandates, obligations and restrictions that virtually guarantee that it will operate at a deficit. While its critics demand that the Postal Service operate more like a business, it is legally obligated to perform services at rates that no business could manage.

But this is probably what I love most about the Postal Service: its capacity and obligation to provide every citizen with the means to connect with every other citizen who resides at any established address in the United States, from midtown Manhattan to the most remote valley in Montana.