Julia Lieblich: Listen to the survivors of preventable, deadly diseases

“I am thankful it didn’t do lasting damage. You never know if your child will have a complication that is going to be lifelong,” she says.

She was not a dyed-in-the wool anti-vaxxer. She describes herself as a “baby-wearing, breastfeeding mom” who favored all things natural.

“Anti-vaxxers like to quote medical professionals who have gone rogue,” she says. “I thought maybe the person with the alternative point of view was right. It was analysis paralysis. I was afraid to vaccinate and afraid not to vaccinate. So my action was to take no action.”

Today, she says she is sympathetic to people who are suspicious of the CDC, the World Health Organization and “Big Pharma,” but she encourages people to follow the advice of leading virologists and epidemiologists who “eat, breath and live” vaccines.

She says she will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine for her children.

Last year, the CDC reported 1,282 cases of measles in 31 states.

Joshua Nerius, a software product manager in Chicago, learned four years ago that his parents had not had him vaccinated for measles as a child, he told CNN.

At 27, he was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a high fever and a rash. He lost 25 pounds and it took him months to fully recover. He was angry, he said, that his parents were persuaded by anti-vaxxers.

Julia Lieblich is a scholar-in-residence at the Newberry Library in Chicago.

