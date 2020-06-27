Karl W. Smith: Invest in public and private infrastructure right now

Second, it will take years after the pandemic ends to bring the unemployment rate back down to where it was early this year. That means there will be plenty of otherwise idle workers for public projects even if they don’t get off the ground until 2022.

Private infrastructure projects, for their part, can boost employment in the short term and, at the same time, help make companies more resilient to COVID-19.

For example, evidence suggests that poor ventilation may increase the spread of the virus. Yet most buildings don’t meet minimum standards.

Also, many companies report that having employees work from home has gone far better than expected, because video conferencing has turned out to be more convenient than in-person meeting. However, many at-home workers could stand to have much improved internet connectivity.

Such changes call for large investments. But the private sector, unlike the federal government, faces increasing constraints on how much it’s able to borrow. Congress could help by using its own borrowing capacity to give private investors the extra liquidity they need.