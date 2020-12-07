Kathleen Parker: Getting the vaccine is a civic duty

So, if the vaccine could save us, it will also reveal our truest selves. If people with preexisting conditions get an early place in line, should that include smokers or other people who have diseases aggravated by poor lifestyle choices? They are surely more at risk than healthy people. Will people with borderline conditions insist on special treatment?

And then there is the question of whether to require the vaccine. It is in the broad interest of the public for as many people as possible to develop immunity from the virus. But what if a healthy 30-year-old doesn’t want to be injected with a little bit of the virus? Can she be forced? It is already clear that many people from across the spectrum are suspicious of a government-organized vaccination program.

There are also questions about our relationship with our employers. Can they force us to get a vaccine? Is that a reasonable condition of employment?

While most Americans are relieved to hear that a vaccine is coming, many of us may be disappointed to hear that our turns won’t come until next spring or perhaps later, even if all goes well. What recourse will be available to those who feel they’ve been left behind?