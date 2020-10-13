Kathleen Parker: The Fly has landed

There is, perhaps, another explanation: We’ve all gone insane.

King, who said that she’d never seen anything like it before, apparently hasn’t been paying close attention. Flies can’t seem to stay away from politicians and are demonstrably non-discriminating.

Hillary Clinton was visited by a fly during a 2016 debate — and not on her hair. That particular fly landed right on her forehead. As ever unflappable, the former secretary of state didn’t blink, and the fly moved on.

Mike Bloomberg’s face also caught a fly’s eyes while speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August. And, yes, even Donald Trump’s comb-over once provided a rest area for a passing fly. Trump, it seemed, was never aware of his guest, but then a pterodactyl could build a nest in that wheat field of follicular adornment without his notice.

The most-famous chapter in the fly diaries, however, involved President Barack Obama, who was the target of one very foolish fly. Obama’s hand-eye coordination is the stuff of legend, but his talents aren’t limited to the basketball court. He can swat with equal dexterity, as the fly that landed on his arm during a CNBC interview in 2009 learned, fatally.