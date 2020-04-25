Katie Gordon: When there's no one to turn to

I have support from friends, coworkers and my chosen family, but it seems like the people I would normally turn to for support are also struggling. Things seem to be changing very quickly, and it’s hard to keep up and understand what’s going on.

Because of COVID-19, my university moved all our classes online, which has been a struggle for me. My roommates moved back home to their families, so I am quickly becoming lonely which is affecting my mental health negatively.

This has also reminded me of foster care due to my roommates leaving with little time to say goodbyes.

In addition, my graduation ceremony has been cancelled. I am of the 3% of foster youth to graduate college and although I am proud of myself for getting a degree, it has been difficult for me to process not having the closure a commencement provides.

It is a worry of mine that my place of employment could shut down and I will lose my job.

I have worked to save as much money as possible, which means taking money from things that would normally improve my mood and mental health.

Although there is a pandemic occurring in our world; my phone bill, car insurance, water and heat, rent and groceries do not stop being a necessity. Things are really tight.