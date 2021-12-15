Keith Knutson

On December 16, 1773, a hundred men in Boston boarded three British ships loaded with tea. They busted open chests worth $4 million today, then dumped the contents into the water as residents observed from the docks. The next day city newspapers declared “Destruction of Tea in Boston Harbor!”

One of the participants was George Robert Twelve Hewes, a poor cobbler. Made an officer in the operation because of his whistling capacity, Hewes could give the participants directions without being identified. Secrecy in this open act of vandalism was essential to avoid retribution from Britain’s colonial authorities.

Hewes and many other poor men who survived the Revolution earned for themselves a sense of citizen participation in the young nation. Such men were useful revolutionaries in our fledgling country’s fight for independence.

The story is wonderfully told in Alfred Young’s “The Shoemaker and the Tea Party.”

In 1835, the lowly cobbler was celebrated in his hometown. However, the tea action was renamed a party, to disguise the vandalism engaged in on that December evening.

By the 1830s the event was distant enough to be celebrated. Two biographies were written about the aged cobbler. He was honored at Boston’s 4th of July event sponsored by the wealthy elites. They purchased a suit for him, and commissioned a portrait titled “The Centenarian.” The celebration made no mention of his tea action vandalism.

Vast economic and social change was consuming American society by the 1830s. Independent craftsmen like a cobbler with his own shop had been able to determine the price of their hand production. Nineteenth century industrial developments meant many men worked for a wage, determined by factory owners.

The Boston elites used Hewes and the newly named Tea Party to dampen worker unrest and demands for better wages and an eight-hour workday.

In 2010 many Americans upset with President Barack Obama and implementation of the Affordable Care Act formulated a Tea Party movement that swept the Republican Party to victory across the country in midterm elections. By 2016 Tea Party dissent and disaffection contributed to the election of Donald Trump as president.

The anti-establishment mania Trump inaugurated culminated in the insurrection he inspired on January 6, after losing his bid for re-election. Trump and his supporters want the public to think about last year’s election as a steal. But the outcome had resulted from the cleanest and fairest election in our history.

We learn a lesson from Alfred Young’s book: there are significant consequences in how we label our historical events. Mislabeling to influence social perceptions may be as old as our Republic.

Our 2020 general election proceeded with integrity, despite the challenges presented by the current pandemic, and the efforts of a sitting president to undermine it. This remarkable governing accomplishment should not be diminished by Trump’s efforts at propagandistic manipulation.

Just as cobbler’s story was revised for political gain of others, today Trump’s insurrection is being revised, not celebrated.

Name change to obfuscate vandalism – need to call January 6 an insurrection.

Keith Knutson is a professor in the Department of Ethics, Culture and Society at Viterbo University.

