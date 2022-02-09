Labor leaders: Pipeline relocation right for Wisconsin workers, families

Collectively, our unions are made up of tens of thousands of Wisconsin workers who have been on the front line of developing and maintaining Wisconsin’s transportation and energy infrastructure.

We know how important roads, bridges, transmission lines and pipelines are to the health and safety of Wisconsin families and to keeping our state’s economy moving forward. That’s why our unions, and a wide range of other organizations from agriculture to labor to manufacturing, have come together to support the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in northern Wisconsin.

The $450 million Line 5 relocation project, which is being done to honor the request of a tribe to move the line off its reservation, will ensure an important source of energy for our state and region stays in service. The work on the project will be led by a contractor from right here in Wisconsin, who employs our members – members who, in our opinion, are the best trained trades men and women in the world.

Additionally, over $45 million of the project will be spent on hiring Native-owned businesses and workers. In total, it’s estimated this project will create more than 1,000 Wisconsin jobs, the majority of which will be located in the project area of Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties.

This project is not only important from an economic standpoint, it is also critical to maintaining a reliable and affordable energy supply.

It’s no secret energy prices are increasing. Whether it’s the diesel used to power heavy equipment, the gasoline needed to get to and from work, or the propane that heats many Wisconsin homes during our long winters, energy prices and supply directly impact our state’s economy and the families that call our state home.

While Line 5 may not be something we discuss with regularity around our dinner tables, this pipeline has been quietly, safely, and efficiently, moving about 540,000 barrels – or more than 22 million gallons – of crude oil and natural gas liquids each day for decades. Much of these raw products are shipped to refineries in the Midwest to be turned into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and propane.

In fact, several Midwest refineries, including propane facilities in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, have already warned they will close should Line 5 be shut down. This is in addition to reports that crude oil refineries in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania would likely reduce operations or shut down completely if Line 5 were to stop moving product. Removing this amount of propane, gas and diesel from the Midwest energy supply would undoubtedly lead to higher energy prices and possible energy shortages for our state and region.

Energy prices and supply have a real and direct effect on not only our regional economy but also the wallets of every Wisconsinite. And, for the roughly 280,000 Wisconsin households that depend on propane to heat their homes, an affordable and abundant supply of propane is a matter of survival.

Approval of the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project means more Wisconsin jobs, more union jobs, and prevents additional supply and price disruptions on our state’s families. We urge the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to issue the permits needed to begin construction of this important project.

Terry McGowan is President and Business Manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 139. John Schmitt is President and Business Manager of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council. Corey Gall is President of the Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association.

