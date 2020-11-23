Lee Rasch: Much to be thankful for in 2020

It may seem to be an oxymoron...be thankful in 2020.

The year began with the impeachment of President Trump, a partisan process. In March, the world turned upside down for many Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the country. The shutdown of schools and businesses, designed to curtail the spread, resulted in a major drawdown in the economy and a surge in the unemployment rate. The summer was filled with protests, initially resisting stay-at-home orders, business closings and mask requirements. This was superseded by the massive protests following the tragic death of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, the presidential election was breaking all records for campaign advertising...much of it negative. And the results of the election are still being challenged more than three weeks after the election. The massive fires on the west coast and the record setting hurricane season in the Atlantic resulted in death and destruction for many. Tragically, more than 250,000 Americans died due to complications with the corona virus. There should be no doubt that 2020 was an ugly and tragic year for many Americans.

But there are many things we should be thankful for, things that should not be overlooked in the tumult of the year.