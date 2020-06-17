Leonard Greene: Forget the Confederate statues for now — let's start with putting bad cops in jail

Here’s what I do want. I want you to show me the same apartment that you showed the white family after you told me it was already rented.

Yeah, I know. You still do that stuff. I want you to leave me alone and let me drink my hot chocolate in peace without calling the cops because you think I’ve been hanging out in Starbucks too long.

I want you to hire me when I’m more than qualified for the position we discussed instead of trying to convince me that the white man or woman you gave the job to was a better fit despite having only a fraction of my experience or talent.

And when you do hire me, I want you to pay me what’s right.

That’s what I want.

I don’t even need you to defund the police. I’m not even sure that’s a good idea.

I need you to stop defending the police when they put their arm around my throat or put their knee in my neck and keep me from being able to breathe.

Let’s do that. Let’s start there. Then, maybe, we can worry about the statues.

Leonard Greene is a reporter and columnist for the New York Daily news.

