Leslie Fijalkiewicz: Chippewa County's ADRC is still here for you
Leslie Fijalkiewicz: Chippewa County's ADRC is still here for you

Leslie Fijalkiewicz

We, at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Chippewa County, are committed to providing the same services we always have.

Our team is available to help people age 60+ and adults with disabilities find what they need to stay as independent as possible. We have adjusted the way we do business right now, but rest assured we are answering and returning phone calls and emails.

The ADRC Team continues to provide our core services, including but not limited to:

  • Sharing up-to-date information on services and resources available in your community.
  • Reviewing your options about care in your home or some other setting.
  • Accessing Meals on Wheels (expanded delivery area now available)
  • Assisting with Medicare, Social Security, Disability, Medicaid and private benefits.
  • Advocating on a wide range of issues including consumerism, appeal processes for public and private benefits.
  • Assisting youth with disabilities transitioning from the school system and children’s programs to adult programs.
  • Connecting to services that support family caregivers.

We know this is a difficult, unprecedented time. The ADRC is here to answer your questions about services and resources in your community to keep you and your loved ones safe and happy in your homes.

We can be reached by phone or online: 715-726-7777 or 1-888-400-6920 or adrc@co.chippewa.wi.us .

Leslie Fijalkiewicz is manager of the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Chippewa County.

